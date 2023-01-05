Dark Souls 3 Mod Looks Like An Expansion

While Elden Ring is still hot on the minds of FromSoftware fans a huge Dark Souls 3 mod known as Archthrones has been making waves amongst the Soulsborne community. The mod overhauls Dark Souls 3 entirely adding elements from titles like Bloodborne, Sekiro, and even Elden Ring. Despite the mod being created by fans of the title, you’d be forgiven for thinking the mod was just a full-blown official expansion. The mod’s team just released a brand-new 15-minute overview of the mod gameplay and new elements.

Drawing inspiration from Dark Soul 3‘s Firelink Shrine, Archtrones takes place in the Nexus of Embers. The Nexus of Embers presents an overgrown yet beautifully crafted hub area that allows players to travel between different points on the map. The locations include areas such as the Archthrone of the Old Gods where you’ll fight enemies like the Disgraced Knight. The gameplay overview also shows off the player’s first encounter with the Demon Vanguard before showing even more of the beautiful world locations like the Archthrone of the Bountiful Queen where you’ll encounter the Angelic Wall Guardian.

Needless to say, the 15 minutes of footage already shows off a world full of beauty, and life that remains true to what made Dark Souls 3 such a great game in the Soulsborne franchise. There’s still no word on when players can expect to try Archthrones for themselves yet but I think it’s fair to say players are waiting with eager enthusiasm. One commenter on the video even commented “this is truly the Demon’s Souls of Dark Souls III” which is certainly high praise for a fan-made project considering the years of work that went into both the original Demon’s Souls and its remake that was released on November 12th, 2020.

There are still plenty of great mods to explore in the meantime if you’re waiting on the next Soulslike experience. If you’re looking for some games to scratch that Soulsborne itch in the meantime then why not check out our list of the 16 Best Soulslikes Games of All Time? If you’ve yet to play Dark Souls 3 and maybe Elden Ring was your first journey into the Soulsborne series then why not check it out right now? It’s a different title to Elden Ring completely but still retains a fun challenge for those looking for it.

Dark Souls 3 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Source: Dark Souls Archthrones: Gameplay Showcase