Review Roundup: The Last of Us HBO Series Debut

There are several video game-adapted series and films that fail to hit the expectations of fans. Although, that might not be the same case for HBO’s upcoming series adaptation of The Last of Us. A new series adaptation is gearing up to release on HBO this Sunday, and it’s gotten more than a few excited viewers ready to tune in. Based on the first video game installment of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us, we’re starting to see the first few reviews roll in regarding the series adaptation. Fortunately, things are looking quite positive for this series, and here’s what a few critics had to say.

Just like with other shows and films, a few media outlets were granted access to an early screen of the upcoming show, The Last of Us. As a result, review embargoes are being lifted, and we’re getting a variety of critic reviews on the debut series. While the rest of us might have to wait until the series actually makes its big appearance on the HBO premium network platform, here are a few comments regarding what some critics thought of the recent video game series adaptation.

The Last of Us Review Roundup

Simon Cardy – IGN

HBO’s The Last of Us is a stunning adaptation that should thrill newcomers and enrich those already familiar with Joel and Ellie’s journey alike.

Gene Park – The Washington Post

HBO’s The Last of Us stays true to the game, and hits just as hard.

Dave Nemetz – TVLine

HBO’s bleak survival thriller masterfully brings the zombie genre back from the dead.

Charles Pulliam-Moore – The Verge

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann’s The Last of Us TV series is a faithful adaptation of the beloved video game, but it doesn’t feel distinct as an apocalyptic survival series.

Sean Keane – CNET

The greatest video game adaptation ever made.

John Nugent – Empire Online

Comfortably the best adaptation of a video-game ever made: one that deepens the game’s dystopian lore, while staying true to its emotional core. Like the game, it’s a masterpiece, too.

Mark Delaney – Gamespot

Faithful, additive, and excellent.

Nick Schager – The Daily Beast

The new TV series based on the acclaimed, wildly popular game shouldn’t just be HBO’s next massive blockbuster. It’s doubtful any future video game adaptation will be this good.

As mentioned, HBO’s The Last of Us is an adaptation of Naughty Dog’s video game series of the same name. There are currently two video game installments, but we know that the first season will be adapting the first game. With mostly positive reviews rolling in on the series, it seems that a second season covering The Last of Us Part II is likely. However, there was a recent statement from Naughty Dog’s co-president, Neil Druckmann, that he believes there’s more story to tell. So we may see a third part released for the video game franchise or a third part of the story told through this HBO series. Meanwhile, we know that a companion podcast is coming for the series as well. Those who listen in will get a breakdown of each episode.