Tales of Symphonia Remastered Gets New Trailer

There have been a lot of remakes and remasters put into the gaming space in the last few years. 2023 isn’t going to be different in that regard, as there are already a few planned “upgrades” for past titles. One comes from Bandai Namco, as they are bringing Tales of Symphonia Remastered to the Xbox One, PS4, and the Nintendo Switch in February. The game is an upgraded version of the one from the PS3 era. Not only does it feature visual improvements, but it also features some wonderful quality-of-life additions that’ll make the game even easier to control and have fun in.

A new trailer for the game arrived today, highlighting the combat and the need for teamwork in the title. You’ll have a party of four and must work together in multiple ways to overcome enemies. That includes making team attacks and healing one another so you can keep the fight going. There are even mechanics that’ll let the game decide the “optimal gear” for each character so that they can be at their best when they enter a fight. A nice option when you have so much gear you’re unsure what to wear. Check out the full trailer below:

Embark on the quest to regenerate the world when Tales of Symphonia Remastered comes to #NintendoSwitch on Feb. 17! pic.twitter.com/nUsiS6nWF4 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 10, 2023

The game’s story focuses on a world where Mana exists. Not only that, Mana is what helps the planet thrive. So when a group comes around and starts to drain the Mana from the planet, the world as a whole suffers. However, there is hope for fixing it. A girl named Colette can bring Mana back into the world. She must go on a journey to make that happen, and you’ll help her as Lloyd Irving.

Between you two and two other allies, you’ll meet along the way; you’ll fight through the dangers that come and help restore the planet. The game is revered for its story, combat, and visuals. In addition, the game featured anime-style cutscenes that helped flesh out the characters and world. Those cutscenes will return for Tales of Symphonia Remastered, and the game’s graphics have been updated to suit the new systems.

Bandai Namco noted in an interview recently that they made this remaster because many people wanted to play it on modern systems. So you can expect a worthy remaster so fans can enjoy this beloved title. If it’s successful, you might see more remasters like it from the series in the future!

Source: Twitter