Tales Of Symphonia Remastered Team Talks Decision To Make The Game

Given the age of gaming that we live in. It’s not a surprise when titles from the past are getting remastered or remade. In the last few years alone, we’ve gotten several remasters/remakes that have wowed people with their quality and ability to improve upon what we had before. For Bandai Namco they’re hoping that fans enjoy their upcoming “upgraded title” via Tales Of Symphonia Remastered. The beloved Gamecube game will arrive on Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch next month, and many are excited about it. The game is improving what came with the PS3/Steam version of the title. It’ll increase the graphical ability and the framerate and add other features to help the game run smoothly.

Many would say that making Tales Of Symphonia Remastered is a good idea because the original is still hailed as the best of the Tales saga. But just because something is “the best” doesn’t mean it’ll get the nod from the publisher.

So why did Bandai Namco decide to make a remaster for the title? The publisher discussed this during a Q&A on the game’s Japanese website. Here’s what they had to say on the main topic:

“Symphonia was the first title released worldwide, and we had heard many people both in Japan and overseas express interest in playing the game on the latest platforms, which led to the planning of this remaster.”

That makes sense. If there’s interest from gamers, that means there’s potential for money to be made off it. That’s more than enough reason for something to be tried.

That naturally leads to the question of whether other remakes are coming should this one do well. The team acknowledged that they have heard from many fans that they want other remakes/remasters for past games in the series. However, right now, they’re focused on the upcoming remaster, and then they’ll see where things go.

A smart tactic as the sales of one game might indicate what happens with the next.

We’ve already outlined the upgrades to the game from the PS3 version, and the team talked about them, too, in the Q&A. They also made it clear that while there were many upgrades, nothing was removed from the title. You can even listen to both versions of the opening theme to the title. Furthermore, the new costumes and attacks that were put into the PS3 version are also included in the upcoming remaster.

So if you’ve been looking to play the “best version” of the game, you might want to get this version when it arrives on February 17th.

Source: Nintendo Everything