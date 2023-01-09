Pre-Ordering The Dead Space Remake On Steam Will Get You Dead Space 2 For Free

Fans of an epic sci-fi horror franchise are being offered another treat this month. As well as looking forward to the imminent release of the long-awaited Dead Space remake, players on PC are being given a pretty decent pre-order bonus. With the remake set to launch on January 27, those planning to play the game on Steam can get an additional taste of the sci-fi horror action.

Those who pre-order the Dead Space remake on Steam will be eligible to pick up Dead Space 2 as a free game on the platform. The offer of two games for one seems to only be available on Steam though, so if you’re planning to purchase the Dead Space remake on the Epic Games Store, for example, you won’t get Dead Space 2 packaged in with your new game. This is a solid offer for those who’ve never played Dead Space 2, as it means that newcomers to the franchise will be able to continue their journey through protagonist Isaac Clarke’s story after the completion of the Dead Space remake.

Dead Space 2, which was released in 2011, serves as the sequel to the original game. As the follow-up to the events of the original story, it’ll be up to players to decide if they want to jump into it first before trying out the remake, or if they haven’t already played it, they can always save it until afterwards for chronological continuation.

It’s fair to say that players have been heavily anticipating the new Dead Space which in its remake format has been rebuilt from the ground up with a variety of enhancements and improvements. Players will be able to explore the creeping dread of Dead Space thanks to the remake’s use of the Frostbite engine. The USG Ishimura will now also be pretty much open-plan, with players able to venture through the terror-filled connecting passageways and vast areas of the ship without loading screens or other interruptions. It may also fill a void that was somewhat left by the fairly lukewarm response to The Callisto Protocol, which has so far gathered some pretty mixed reviews despite being a spiritual sibling of the Dead Space universe.

Whether or not PC players choose to take advantage of the offer of a free game and decide to pre-purchase the Dead Space remake on Steam, there’s not long to wait to get the game on other platforms too.

Dead Space will launch on January 27 and will be available to play on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store and the EA app for Windows.

