Dead Island 2 Weapon Durability Will Encourage Players To Try Something New

Weapon durability is something we see in various video game releases. Weapons can easily be damaged in a game, and after so long, they become useless. This could be extremely annoying to some players, while others find it another obstacle to overcome in a campaign. If you’re unaware, Dead Island 2 will feature a weapon durability aspect that players will have to deal with. Fortunately, this is something that developers are hopeful fans won’t find to be too much of a problem. Instead, they hope this will encourage players to go out and find a new weapon to try regularly.

The game director behind Dead Island 2, David Stenton, spoke with Game Informer about their upcoming title release. During the conversation, weapon durability had come up, and David Stenton expressed that the developers are not super harsh about it. There’s no push to make Dead Island 2 a survival game or even a survival horror title. Although, since there is a weapon durability element to the game, the developers are hopeful that this will allow players to try something new.

Rather than going to a work bench to level upgrade your favorite weapon, there are a variety of options available. David Stenton stated that players could go to a vendor and buy a new pre-modded weapon, purchase a new mod, acquire ingredients and then head to a workbench. It’s all about giving a variety of weapons a go, as you very well might find a brand new favorite weapon for the next few rounds of zombie hordes that flood your direction. Similar to the first game, there is a wide range of different weapons you can come across within the environment to use.

With the durability, we’re not super harsh about it. We’re not trying to be a survivor simulator or a survivor horror game. It’s there as an instrument so that we can encourage players to go back to a workbench, and rather than repair your weapon or level match your weapon, maybe I’m level 10, and that favorite weapon that…was my favorite a few hours ago is still level 5. Do I really want to pay the cost of level matching that weapon, or actually maybe I’ll spend the money at a vendor and buy a new pre-modded weapon. Or maybe I’ll spend the money applying this new mod and some of the ingredients I’ve got. David Stenton – Game Informer

While the upcoming game, Dead Island 2, has yet to be released, there are quite a few weapons we already know about. Players have access to different guns, clubs, bats, knives, to even Molotov cocktails to use. Add in the fact that you can further modify some of these weapons could create endless possibilities to equip for your journey out into the undead landscape of Los Angeles, California.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, the Dead Island 2 installment takes place a few months after the events of Dead Island. A new zombie plague has spread across California putting the state into quarantine. Players are stepping into the role of a survivor, trying to make their way across the state. Currently, Dead Island 2 is set to release on April 28, 2023, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. While we wait for the game to release, you can check out the game trailer in the video embedded above.

Source