Ubisoft’s Massive Star Wars Game Will Have An Open, Seamless World Like No Man’s Sky

Ubisoft’s Star Wars game may have an ambition that matches that of No Man’s Sky.

We first learned about this game last year, when Ubisoft announced that their studio Massive Entertainment was contracted to make a game with the Star Wars license outside of Electronic Arts.

We also know that veteran creative director Julian Gerighty, whose credits include The Division 2, Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, and The Crew, was tapped as creative director for this game. Lastly, in this original reveal we learned that it would be an open world game.

This was the description shared by Insider Gaming, based on the information they have gleaned rom their own sources:

“From what we already know, the Ubisoft Star Wars game will boast a fully open, seamless universe, akin to that found in No Man’s Sky. In the game, players will be able to jump between systems, immersing themselves in a vast galaxy bursting at the seams with activities.

At the heart of the game sits an in-depth, lengthy story, driven by a fully customisable character that walks a path chosen by the gamer themselves.”

Now, Tom Henderson from the same Insider Gaming had a report that they did not expect Massive’s Star Wars game to arrive until 2025. However, just a few days ago, Gerighty tweeted that 2023 would be “huge” for this studio Massive Entertainment. He also shared the hashtag #MassiveStarWars.

Gerighty’s tweet did not directly state that there would be a bigger reveal or a full video game release for the Massive Star Wars game. Of course, by implication all of these things seem like they are now possible for the upcoming game.

Of course, part of the interest in this project is not just that it is one of the first major Star Wars games to come outside the umbrella of EA’s contract for Star Wars games. It comes after years of reported troubles in LucasArts, that led to multiple Star Wars video games being cancelled. Many of these same games were planned before or around the same time that Disney bought LucasArts. The revelations of their cancellations were perplexing and frustrating for Star Wars fans and gamers, who learned of many promising projects that never got as far as releasing a finished product.

Gerighty no doubt knows about all this history, and that tweet was intended to cheer up those fans and get them prepared. Gerighty certainly seems confident that this future Star Wars game he is working on is going to satisfy those frustrated gamers.

Source: Insider Gaming via Gaming Bible