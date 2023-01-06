Overwatch 2 Buffs Selection Of Heroes In New Patch

Overwatch 2 has launched its first patch of 2023. Alongside the brand new limited-time Battle for Olympus mode, there’ve been some pretty interesting balancing changes to the hero roster. Blizzard has now released a set of patch notes detailing each of these changes.

Some heroes have been on the receiving end of some substantial buffs. Junker Queen, Zarya, Brigitte and Moira have all seen tweaks to their stats, whilst other heroes have been left out of the balancing act. This may come as a bit of a surprise to some players, many of whom have been keen to see adjustments to heroes such as Roadhog. Regardless, the latest patch also addresses a number of bugs and issues affecting particular game maps and a number of specific heroes. You can check the latest patch notes out right here.

Overwatch 2 Patch Notes – Battle For Olympus

Competitive Play

The 2023 season of Competitive Capture the Flag begins on January 10 and can be found in the Competitive Play menu

The Competitive Play loading screen has been updated

Hero Updates

Junker Queen

Adrenaline Rush – now heals for the remaining wound damage when an enemy dies with wounds on them.

Carnage – cooldown is now reduced by 2 seconds for each enemy it impacts.

Jagged Blade – thrown impact damage reduced from 80 to 50. Thrown direct impacts now add a 30-damage wound to the stuck target. Stacks with wounds caused by Quick Melee or returning Jagged Blade hits.

Zarya

Energy – Energy degeneration reduced from 2.2 to 2 per second. Delay before energy degeneration begins after gaining energy increased from 1 to 2 seconds.

Brigitte

Barrier Shield – Health increased from 250 to 300.

Moira

Biotic Orb – Dealing damage with Biotic Orb now restores a small amount of Biotic Energy

Bug Fixes

Maps



Watchpoint Gibraltar

Fixed some areas that allowed players to escape the map boundaries



Shambali Monastery

Fixed some areas where players could become stuck

Fixed some areas where some abilities could be ‘eaten’ by the environment

Fixed lighting and geometry in several areas across the map



Heroes

Bastion

Fixed an issue where Bastion’s sound effects could loop at the location of death

Fixed an issue where Bastion’s whole screen would turn yellow when healed by a Brigitte Repair Pack

Kiriko

Fixed a bug with Swift Step in Capture the Flag that would send the Flag to the destination instead of dropping it where the ability was activated



Mercy

Fixed Mercy’s Guardian Angel sometimes allowing her to escape Ramattra’s Ravenous Vortex

Ramattra

Fixed an issue with missing assets on Ramattra’s Hero Information page

Fixed an issue with Ramattra’s Primary Fire effects not displaying the correct amount of projectiles for other players

Ramattra should now play rumble effects on gamepads/controllers

Ramattra can no longer have more than one barrier active at a time. Note: This could not happen in standard modes, only Custom Game or modes with low cooldowns



Tracer

Fixed an issue where Pulse Bomb would not damage Tracer if it was ‘Stuck’ to an enemy

Overwatch 2 is available free to play now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source