Devs Share Window For Private Matches To Come To Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0

Activision seems to be taking its time to add even the most basic modes into Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 will have private matches coming back very soon, sooner than you might think.

In a press briefing for the Season 1 Reloaded update, Activision revealed that they intend to bring back Private Matches early next year. That briefing was held December last year, so of course they meant that this feature would be returning this year.

Private Matches, of course, are a staple not only of Call of Duty games, but of the multiplayer shooter genre in general. It’s one of the many ways that the Call of Duty franchise formed a loyal community through the years, and is indispensable for both the seasonal casual players that make up the franchise’s bread and butter, and the competitive esports players that push the human limits of what’s possible in the game.

That December press briefing featured an impressive number of features and content that was added to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty Warzone 2.0. To sum up briefly:

Klaus Fisher and Kyle “Gaz” Garrick were added as playable operators

The Chimera Assault Rifle M13B was added as a playable weapon

A new Groups Social feature allows you to handpick groups of players and lump them into different categories, such as separating the new players to veterans, or bringing together friends with a shared interest

The Shipment campaign was added as a playable campaign

The Warzone Cup Mode allows players to play an informal soccer game with ATVs

Mini Royale mode allows Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 players to play vs a smaller group, in a smaller zone, with a shorter time limit

Building 21, a biological laboratory in the DMZ, was added as a playable area

Call Of Duty Raid: Atomgrad, a playable new raid with characters from the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 storyline, was added in

We have also been covering new leaks of other potential new additions coming to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 2, including a potential Ranked Mode. It seems that Activision is taking its time adding these popular and well known features, including some old staples, to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty Warzone 2.0. This may ultimately be for the best, as Activision’s developers have to work double to get the existing players engaged and keep them happy, while adding these features in.

Source: Dexerto