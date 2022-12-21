Fire Emblem Engage’s Newest Character Is Bunet

We’re now within one month until Fire Emblem Engage releases on the Nintendo Switch. The title aims to be Nintendo’s first “big game” in 2023. Several titles announced for next year could shape it into one of the best that the Switch has ever had, both in 1st and 3rd party titles. But it’s all going to start next month with this game. As a result, you can understand why Nintendo is doing so much to promote the game and showcase the various characters you’ll meet in the game. They want fans to be as excited as possible when it comes out.

So who is the next character we’re meeting? That would be Bunet, a man who fills a very specific role outside of battle: he’s the chef for the crew. Specifically, he is the royal chef of the kingdom of Solm. Even more specifically, his liege is Fogato, the prince of the realm, and so Bunet is the prince’s chef.

Bunet is a guy who really likes food. It’s not just because of his job that he thinks about it. While going about life with the prince, he’s always trying to find ingredients to make new meals. The man would be a great addition to Food Network. But since he’s in Fire Emblem Engage, he needs to be ready for battle at any moment. Thankfully, he is. He’s a Great Knight when you meet him in the game.

Those units are known for their mobility and defensive stats. However, they’re also capable of wielding multiple types of weapons, which can help them in a battle to “Break” enemies and protect allies.

You see a video of Bunet in action below. It features him also talking with Fogato.

Given that we’re only a month away from the game’s release let’s ask, “What is there left to show?” The simple is “the remaining characters.” But, of course, we don’t know everyone in the game yet, so you can expect more mini-trailers in the days and weeks before launch.

Just as important, not all the Emblem Rings have been detailed. We’ve had many shown off, but a few previously confirmed ones haven’t gotten details yet, such as Ike or Lucina. Their profiles might be some of the ones we get in the coming days.

We’d also be surprised if another major trailer for the game wasn’t dropped before launch on January 20th.

