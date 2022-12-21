Sonic Frontiers Gets Free Holiday Cheer Suit DLC

Sonic Frontiers joins in the festive spirit with a brand-new cosmetic-only Holiday Cheer Suit DLC.

It’s that time of year again when all your favorite games are getting their “holiday updates.” Whether it’s the new Winter Contingency Event in Halo Infinite or Overwatch 2‘s Winter Wonderland Event there are plenty of fun and quirky additions coming to some of this year’s most popular titles. Sonic Frontiers is no different and has also added some festive spirit to its open-world craziness.

After only releasing on November 8th, 2022, Sonic Frontiers has today given all players the free Holiday Cheer Suit DLC. Previous DLC such as the collaboration with Monster Hunter added two sets of Rathalos armor that provided in-game benefits to using the suits. However, the Holiday Cheer Suit is purely cosmetic and meant to bring some winter charm to the game over the holiday season.

If you were expecting a little more from Sonic Frontiers this holiday fear not! The game’s 2023 Content Road Map is jam-packed with a load of new content making its way to the game in the new year.

New modes, new Koco, new…playable characters!? More Sonic Frontiers content coming your way next year! pic.twitter.com/MoZ8Gtj4Ro — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) November 30, 2022

The road map includes features such as a Juke Box, Photo Mode, New Challenge Modes, Sonic’s Birthday, an Open Zone Challenge, New Koco, New Playable Characters, and a brand-new Story mode. All of this comes at no extra cost either.

It’s fair to say that Sonic Team and SEGA have huge plans for the latest title in the Sonic the Hedgehog series going forward and fans are loving it. Out of just over 2,800 reviews on Steam, Sonic Frontiers is sitting happily on an ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ rating. This is obviously fantastic news for both Sonic fans and Sonic Team as previous titles in the series have been fairly hit or miss amongst consumers. Sonic Frontiers has certainly struck a chord with fans of the series though and it’ll be interesting to see if Sonic Team and SEGA can retain the positive stance from fans as they release new content next year.

Sonic Frontiers is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/ X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.