Halo Infinite Offers Free Battle Pass For The Holidays With Winter Contingency II

343 Industries has shared a new trailer revealing Halo Infinite’s big holiday event: Winter Contingency II.

In the lore of the Halo universe, Winter Contingency is a UNSC emergency plan. Essentially these are the emergency plans the world has put in place in case of any Covenant invasions that threaten UEG colonies. This year, it means holiday festivities.

If you’ve been looking for a good time to jump back in to Halo Infinite, this is as good a time as any. Winter Contingency II is a two week event with free Battle Pass. If you haven’t played much Halo Infinite, 343 Industries only breaks out the free Battle Pass content on occasion, much like any free to play shooter worth their salt.

The rest of the year, players who want to get the benefits of Battle Pass have to pay for Premium Battle Pass. And no, there is no workaround for multiple players using the same computer to get the benefits if one of those players earned items in Battle Pass, free or paid.

To entice players further, this Battle Pass event has 10 tiers, giving players ample opportunity to earn items for free, during the holidays.

But most importantly, as you can see in the preview pics, the best part of this year ender Battle Pass event are all the holiday themed cosmetics you can deck your soldier in. No actual boughs of holly, but you can add holiday theming to your weapon skins, headgear, armor coatings, badges, and more.

You can get wacky things like Santa hats and antler ears, but nothing makes Halo quite as kitschy as their helmet visors getting recolored like candy stripes, or maybe those are supposed to be Christmas tree decorations?

If you don’t happen to have the time to get through all ten tiers this holiday, do not fret. Battle Pass becomes permanently available when they are launched, giving players the opportunity to catch up and rank up whenever they have the time to do so.

Earlier last month, 343 Industries revealed that this year’s Winter update was the biggest that the game had ever experienced. Among the additions was the fan favorite feature, Forge Mode, allowing players to make their own maps. 343 Industries also revealed that they would make changed to the way players earn XP in light of the upcoming Battle Pass and regular events that they have scheduled way into next year.

That includes events just like the one that just went live, so if you’d like to come and see how Halo Infinite’s XP system works now, it’s time to jump back in.

Winter Contingency II runs from December 20, 2022 to January 3, 2023. You can watch the trailer below.

Source: Aroged