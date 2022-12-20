9 Best FREE Side Scroller Games All Time

Side-scrolling games are one of the original gaming genres. So if you can get 9 of them for free? You have a cure for your boredom!

#9 IdleOn- The Idle MMO

It’s honestly a little hard to describe IdleOn for the simple reason that many things are going on at any given moment. For example, even when you aren’t playing the game, the characters are still going! In fact, you’ll be able to create multiple characters that can do all sorts of things.

One person made the game, which is not what you typically hear for an MMO. But it works in its favor because the style and substance is all there waiting for you.

There are over 135 quests to do, and the man behind the game claims there are hundreds of hours of content.

#8 Elsword

What happens when you mix a side-scrolling action game with an anime/manga aesthetic? You get Elsword, obviously!

Elsword has been around for a while, and it’s gained quite a following. Through side-scrolling combat and manga visuals, you’ll play the game as if you were living out a comic experience! There are 13 customizable characters to choose from, and that’s only the start of your adventures in the title.

As you progress, you’ll be able to add jobs, skills, and other things to your character to flesh them out even more! It’s a big adventure, so why not start it now? Exactly, you should play it!

#7 Tap Ninja- Idle Game

Tap Ninja- Idle Game is what it sounds like. It’s an “incremental title” starring a ninja played by you. By “incremental,” we mean that your character will slowly move from left to right on the screen, and through that, you’ll encounter enemies and obstacles. Use your ninja skills to defeat enemies, overcome barriers, and earn gold.

You’ll use that gold to improve your village and buy upgrades for your character. But you don’t have to be playing the game to keep working on your village. You’ll earn money even when you’re not playing anything!

So try out the title if you’re for something simple to do.

#6 Grim Clicker

Despite being an “idle game,” you’ll find that Grim Clicker has a lot of depth to it. The title was inspired by some of the darker-themed games of the past, and you’ll find a deep system for you to partake in while you play.

You’ll get a character to build how you wish, and whenever you feel that the character “isn’t enough,” you can start over with the press of a button. Each time you rebuild, you’ll get stronger, so don’t be afraid to go back to zero.

Plus, your character is immortal. So you can let the game play for you as you watch!

#5 Closers

What’s that? You want another anime-like experience? Then we’ll show you Closers. The title is an episodic RPG where you will pick a character known as a “Closer” who must fight against the beasts of another dimension trying to take over Earth.

Every Closer is different, and their skills will depend on who you choose. So give each a good once over to see if their style matches yours. Then, jump into intense battles on your own, with a friend, or in a group!

There are plenty of bosses to face in the game, so unleash your powers and keep the planet safe from the monsters that breach over!

#4 Deadswitch 3

If you want a focused yet action-packed side-scrolling experience, then Deadswitch 3 is one to give a look at. The game puts you and potentially other players on a map that you need to clear. But the only way to clear the map is by beating the objectives given to you. The better you do, the more XP you get and the more options you’ll have available to you.

You can raise the difficulty, too, so you can get even more challenge out of the title. Team up with a friend in the co-op or multiplayer modes to push your skills even further.

#3 Cave Crawler

Many games today have long expansive worlds that take you dozens, if not hundreds, of hours to beat. Unfortunately, not everyone has that kind of time!

That’s why you need to play something like Cave Crawler. One person made the title, and it is meant to be a “short and sweet” game that you can play and beat quickly. You’ll have five levels to traverse, and one boss to beat, and the graphics invoke a retro feel that many will enjoy.

It may not seem like much, but sometimes you want to play a game without committing a lot of time to it. Here’s one you can do that with.

#2 Teeworlds

For a title like Teeworlds, the fun is having a lot to do and plenty of people to fight. So you’ll customize your character and then battle in multiple forms of Deathmatch and even Capture The Flag!

The multiplayer focus goes beyond the action, as players can create their own game modes to put in and abuse. That’s right. They want you to experiment so you can figure out new ways to expand the gameplay. The mechanics are easy to learn, but it’ll take you a while to master them, given the chaos that’s happening all around you. So load up and get into the fray!

#1 Gun Devil

Gun Devil is a title that reveals in both its fun, difficulty, and over-the-top storyline. Long story short, the son of the devil goes to a magic school where your wife is teaching. The brat falls in love with your wife and decides to kidnap her! What could possibly go wrong with that?

Well, he’s about to find out. Because once you learn of the treachery, you set out on a mission to save your wife and destroy the “Pimp Legion” followers that are helping the moron. Blast your way through a unique interpretation of the underworld and gain more power to put the hurt on these fools.