Transformers Reactivate Leak Suggests Playable Autobots And Decepticons Together

It may seem unlikely for more casual fans, but real Transformers nerds know Autobots and Decepticons have worked together many times, across different media.

Mere days after Transformers Reactivate was revealed in The Game Awards, it has already been leaked.

Or at least some pictures of the game in early stages of development have come up. It should be noted these pictures date back to 2018, meaning much of what’s seen here could have already been changed. There is very little to see overall as the pictures have also been blurred but there’s still something interesting to see.

The first picture shared on Twitter is the most interesting among the bunch. Autobots HotRod, Sunstreaker, Ironhide, and Windblade are on the same screen alongside Decepticons Starscream, Slipstream, and Soundwave.

Second most interesting was the third picture, which shows a popup where you can see the easily recognizable Bumblebee alongside on the same row as Shockwave.

So, to get straight to the point, it looks a lot like the Autobots are working with the Decepticons in this game. While that sounds incredibly unlikely for the franchise long rivals, it actually isn’t unheard of in the history of the series. In fact, Autobots and Decepticons briefly teamed up in some episodes of the original 1980s cartoon by Sunbow and Marvel Productions. However, most fans would think first of the recently concluded IDW Comics run on Transformers as the continuity where Autobots can be civil, even friendly, with their Decepticon counterparts.

That IDW continuity brings the idea of transforming robots to its own strange direction, and there’s nothing stopping game studio Splash Damage from doing the same thing for Transformers Reactivate.

As blurred out as the pictures are, it does confirm one details many fans have missed in the announce trailer. Unlike Splash Damage’s prior games, Transformers Reactivate is a third person co-op shooter, and not first person. The leaked screens do show the backs of many robots, aiming their guns, so it’s likely that’s the perspective players will have for the game. It certainly sounds like it will be a more casual game, not too focused on the shooting gameplay itself.

Maybe Transformers Reactivate will be a hero shooter of sorts? The co-op section of the original Overwatch, but with the Transformers license instead of original characters?

The game scenario does involve both factions taking on a new common enemy called Legion. It’s possible that Legion has made enemies of both by taking their Energon. Or they may be a group tied up to the very origins of the Transformers, like the Quintessons.

