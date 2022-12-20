12 Best Space 4X Games

Why go to space when you can go to 4X space?

Space games are a popular genre in our gaming world. But when you want to take that adventure to the next level? You get the 4X space games like these 12 below!

#12 Sid Meier’s Civilization: Beyond Earth

Let’s start with a franchise that many of you know, but not all of you have likely played this entry. Sid Meier’s Civilization: Beyond Earth takes you beyond our lovely planet and tasks you with colonizing another world.

Through your choices, you’ll decide who is in your colony and what kind of colony you want to be. Will you be one where you try and work in harmony with the planet you’re on? Or will you try to exploit all its resources so you can gain wealth and power?

Expand your abilities through a tech tree that’ll improve your reach, and see how you can shape your new space colony through it!

#11 Battlefleet Gothic: Armada

Who’s ready to take a tabletop adventure to the next level? Battlefleet Gothic: Armada is a tabletop game brought into the video game space via an RTS adventure!

The point of the game is simple. You’ll play as the Chaos, Imperium, Eldar, or Orks and command their fleets in battles against others. You’ll have a lot of freedom in how you manage your fleet. You can tailor the ships to be powerful beyond measure or ensure they can take a hit from rival vessels.

When that’s not enough for you, jump into the online mode and battle against your friends! Up to four of you can battle at one time to see who is the best commander of their fleet!

#10 Terra Invicta

If you’re looking for a 4X game with numerous options and ways to play it, try Terra Invicta.

The game’s plot revolves around a discovered probe that proves the existence of alien life. What’s more, that alien life is coming to Earth, and the people don’t know what to do about it. So much so that they fracture into groups, each with a unique ideology about how to “handle the alien problem.”

Some will try to talk with them and establish peaceful relations. Others will seek to destroy them before they can strike Earth first. One group even wants to worship the aliens as gods!

Pick your faction, then grow their influence to stop the other factions’ plans. Then, prepare for the coming aliens and see if Earth survives the encounter!

#9 Master of Orion

The Master of Orion series has been around for a while, but in 2016, they decided to return to the original game and give it a much-needed upgrade.

For example, the upgraded game has a fully orchestrated score. In addition, you’ll be able to view the galaxies with much better graphics and cutscenes. You can do interstellar wars and more!

All the original races of the game are back too, and you’ll get to hear them through some award-winning voice actors. So pick your race and ascend to the galaxy above so you can attempt to make your name within it!

There are many ways to win the game, and you’ll have plenty of ships and technology to accomplish your goals.

#8 Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Age of Wonders: Planetfall puts an exciting twist on the space empire idea by giving a different story to its origin.

Here, you’ll be on a planet that used to be the home to a vast empire. But now, they’re gone, and six factions are rising to take the planet for themselves and reshape their future. Each faction is unique and has abilities for you to use in battle.

But fighting isn’t the only thing to do here. You’ll explore the world you’re on and learn what happened to the empire that came before you. Why did they fall? How can you ensure you don’t repeat their mistakes? Dive in and learn the truth!

#7 Starpoint Gemini Warlords

In Starpoint Gemini Warlords, the name of the game is commanding your fleet to win epic space battles.

But how you lead your fleet is up to you in more ways than one. For example, you can choose to be a “leader from afar” and do your best to guide your forces through tactics and see the whole battlefield.

Or you can lead your forces from the front! Guide them into battle yourself and showcase your power and ability as you blast enemies away!

As you conquer, you’ll build up your fleet and its defenses. Learn new technologies and see how they can handle the battles to come! What kind of Warlord will you be?

#6 Interstellar Space: Genesis

If you want to be the ruler of a galaxy, you have to get things done. What’s more, you have to ensure you can do the job of taking over the galaxy. If that doesn’t sound like a challenge, then Interstellar Space: Genesis is your game.

In the title, you’ll pick a race to control and start building up your empire one world at a time. Then, send probes to scan planets or launch ships to do it in a more personal way.

When you meet rival races, you’ll have to decide how to “handle them.” There’s the diplomatic approach or the turn-based space battles approach!

With six races to choose from and plenty of possibilities, you’ll have fun becoming the ruler of the galaxy!

#5 Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2

If you enjoyed the previous game in the series and want to try another entry, you need only go try Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2.

The sequel did everything possible to build up what the original did and make it better. For example, all the factions from the tabletop game are in the sequel. That includes the races that were in the tabletop expansions!

There’s also an expansive new campaign that takes place over three different stories you’ll dive into. The team also balanced the game a lot and improved the multiplayer modes! So if the first game was good, this one is great, and you’ll want to try it out.

#4 Space Empires 4

Who wants to control their own empire? Oh, that’s a lot of you, ok then!

Space Empires 4, especially in its Deluxe Edition, is perfect for those who want to control their own personal empire as they wander across the stars.

You’ll need to guide your race through thick and thin, including deciding what kind of a civilization you want to be. While there is combat in the game, you don’t need to do it if you don’t want to. You can easily go and be diplomatic about situations to avoid conflict altogether!

Or you can be a space tyrant and run rough shot over the whole galaxy! It’s your call.

#3 Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion

Don’t you hate it when you think you have everything in the bag, and someone comes along to wreck it all? Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion is that concept brought to life.

The original game seemingly had its loose ends tied up when the war between factions was approaching a diplomatic solution. But due to division in the ranks, and critical power players losing some of their control, rebellions have awoken to change the game.

There are new factions to command, stories to follow, Titan Ships to control, and more! The standalone game holds up against its predecessor, so if you loved the first title, you’ll like this one.

#2 Endless Space 2

Most space games have “mysterious universes” for you to wander through. But in Endless Space 2, they make that an essential plot element.

In the title, there was a race of ancient beings known as “The Endless.” They were basically gods and had powers that the current races could only dream about. Yet, when time passed, their civilization fell. Now, all that’s left of them is the substance known as “Dust.”

You’ll wander through the universe to explore it and grow your race’s grasp across the stars and learn more about The Endless and what happened to them. Are their secrets worth discovering? Or will you fall into the same traps they did?

#1 Stellaris

Stellaris deserves to be #1 on this list because it’s so expansive, and each gameplay loop you do will be different than the last.

The game puts you in the role of a civilization that has just reached the stars and is looking to expand its reach and see what else awaits you. The answer is that a lot awaits you. You’ll discover new races, find loads of planets with resources and treasures to collect, etc.

As you venture forth, you’ll have plenty of quests to keep you busy. But be ready for conflict because not every species in the universe is friendly.

Then, when you feel you’ve gotten everything you can out of your run, start a new one and experience the new places and species you’ll find.