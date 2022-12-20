Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland Event Has Started; New Arcade Modes, Log-in Rewards, and More Detailed

It’s the Holiday season, and with that comes the inclusion of free winter-themed updates for games across all genres. However, a big game that usually brings the holly jolly fun is Blizzard’s epic hero-based multiplayer shooter – Overwatch 2.

Titled as the Winter Wonderland event, players will be treated to a slew of holiday-themed goodies, including new skins, arcade modes, log-in rewards, and much more. To kick off the event, Blizzard manages to give the players an overview of the event. Fans should expect to see the limited-time arcade modes Mei’s Snowball Offensive, Yeti Hunter, Snowball Deathmatch, and Freeze-Thaw Elimination from now until January 4. The developers also detail that when you complete event challenges, you will earn special winter-themed charms, sprays, player icons, and more, including the unique Ice Queen Epic Brigitte skin.

The developers go continue discussing the different arcade modes and how they will be played; if you’re interested make sure to check out the details down below:

This year’s Winter Wonderland has some icy arcade modes in store! The first playable mode during the event is Mei’s Snowball Offensive. Fire snowballs to knock out opponents in a 6v6 Elimination or an 8-player FFA Deathmatch ruleset. The next available mode will be Mei’s Yeti Hunt, a 5v1 raid-boss brawl. A team of five Mei players must work together to set traps and freeze a rampaging Yeti that is stealing food from the local village. Be careful, if he steals too much meat he will go into a frenzy and quickly wipe out your team. Strategically, and carefully, set your traps to catch the Yeti! The last mode will be Freezethaw Elimination. Players must eliminate all opponents by freezing them solid. Support your teammates and get them back into combat by thawing them back to life!

Lastly, Blizzard notes that players who log in to Overwatch 2 will receive a special gift from the team – the Festive Wreath weapon charm and the 2023 player icon. The more you log in, the more gifts you will unlock. Similar to completing challenges, the more you finish before the event ends, the more holiday-themed goodies you will receive. Also, Microsoft has made it easy for Overwatch 2 players to turn their Microsoft reward points into Overwatch coins. Completing weekly challenges in the game will award Overwatch Coins for free, letting you unlock new items from the store.

In related Overwatch 2 news, we recently learned about the 11 new skins coming to the game. To coincide with the Winter Wonderland event, players will be treated to a new batch of holiday-themed skins for their favorite characters. Learn more about Twitch drop skins, where you watch Twitch unlock new Holiday-themed Overwatch 2 skins for free right here!

Overwatch 2 is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Are you excited to jump into the Winter Wonderland event? Let us know in the comments below!

