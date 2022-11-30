Sonic Frontiers 2023 Roadmap Confirms New Playable Characters

Sonic Frontiers has been enjoyed by players across multiple platforms so far. The video game was released earlier this month, and fans who have been enjoying the experience are in for a treat. Next year, 2023, we’re going to receive a few new updates for the game. This will bring out more content for players to chip away at, likely throughout the entire year. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming 2023 roadmap for Sonic Frontiers.

Announced through the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account, there will be three updates hitting the video game. Best of all, the content will be free, so you won’t have to toss any more funds into this game. We don’t have specific dates for when these updates arrive, but the tweet, fortunately, lists out what each update will provide players when they do drop. For starters, the first update is mainly new features being rolled into the game, which might be features you were already hoping to see available within the game at launch.

New modes, new Koco, new…playable characters!? More Sonic Frontiers content coming your way next year! pic.twitter.com/MoZ8Gtj4Ro — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) November 30, 2022

The first update is said to bring in a Juke Box, which will likely give players the ability to select specific tracks during gameplay. Additionally, the first update will add a Photo Mode to capture some in-game shots with Sonic and his friends. Lastly, we know that there will be a Challenge Mode. What challenges the developers will have for players remain a mystery for now.

The second update to hit the game is centered around Sonic’s birthday. With it will also come with a new Open Zone Challenge and new Koco. Lastly, the third update to arrive within the game will feature new playable characters and a brand-new storyline. We’re waiting for the finer details to come out regarding what this new chapter will entail for Sonic and his friends. Again, the updates are slated for 2023. But we don’t have any specific dates attached to any of the updates, so there’s potential for some changes as the development team progresses.

Meanwhile, for those who have yet to do so, Sonic Frontiers is available to pick up on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platform. If you want a bit more insight into the game, you can check out our Before You Buy coverage on the title in the video embedded down below. But it’s worth noting that Sega is already viewing this installment as a cornerstone for future Sega the Hedgehog titles.

