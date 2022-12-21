Splatoon 3 Changes Tri-Color Battle Rules

There were several significant changes to the franchise when Splatoon 3 came out in September. First, there were new spins on the customization options that continue to this day via the current Chill Season. Second, new ways to play the game were added via modes like Tableturf Battle. Third, Salmon Run became an event you could do 24/7, and later on, they got the Big Run event. Finally, there were the Splatfests. While their overall concept hadn’t changed, two big changes had been made in the transition. The first was that, unlike before, there would now be three teams to choose from.

These triple-threat matches have helped ensure that players aren’t fighting members of the same team and added more diversity to the matches. Call it a “breath of fresh air” to a beloved mode. However, the other transition was one of equal importance. The Splatfest as a whole still focused on 4v4 matches between two teams. But if you wanted to try something different, you could do the Tri-Color Battle. These battles only happen after the “halftime report” of the event.

Once it’s live, all three sides will be present on one battlefield. However, based on the halftime report, the leading team will be a full squad of four and have to defend against two members of the other two teams. That might seem like an unfair advantage, but it’s honestly not. These new battles are still about turf, and you can win even if you don’t fully secure the map for your side.

The only problem was that you could select the mode, but you weren’t guaranteed to be put in that mode. It was a “random” endeavor if you will. But now, Squid Research Labs is reporting that this will change:

SRL optical engineer here with amazing new Tricolor Battle findings! It seems that in the next Splatfest, anyone can opt to join a Tricolor Battle after the Halftime Report. And whether they join solo or with a friend on the same team, they'll always match into a Tricolor Battle! pic.twitter.com/1h4JCE7txh — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) December 21, 2022

According to the tweet, if you select Tri-Color Battle, you’ll go right into a Tri-Color Battle. That will make many players happy, and it’ll be curious to see how this affects the Splatfests going forward.

That brings us to another message in that thread. Thanks to Tri-Color Battle, they’ve altered how victors are determined in the Splatfest. There’s going to be a “Tricolor Clout” meter that fills up the more that one of the teams wins.

So now you have more incentive to do the Tricolor mode because it could lead to you getting more points and victory in Splatoon 3. The next Splatfest takes place on December 30th, so be ready!

Source: <a href="http://<!– wp:embed {"url":"https://twitter.com/SplatoonNA/status/1605563750001610753","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true} –> <figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper"> https://twitter.com/SplatoonNA/status/1605563750001610753 </div></figure> Twitter