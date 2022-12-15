Deep Silver Is Looking Into Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Troublesome Upgrade

Saints Row has been a popular franchise, and lately, there are quite a few fans disappointed with the IP. The latest reboot of sorts for the franchise might not be as appealing to veteran fans. Reviews have also been rather mixed, so there might have been one saving grace for this franchise. It’s reported that Saints Row IV players were given upgraded copies to Saints Row IV: Re-Elected. This might give you the incentive to go back and enjoy this 2013 release all over again or try out the DLC if you missed out initially. But that’s easier said than done.

It looks like players are finding a slew of bugs and technical problems that come with this game. Included in the comments fans have been leaving for this game, players are finding saves no longer working, game crashes, SIRV Legacy Branch pulling the wrong build on Steam, and lastly, mods no longer working correctly. That’s quite a headache for both players and developers who have released this upgrade.

Fortunately, it doesn’t look like the development studio is just moving along after the upgrade. A post on the Saints Row IV Steam page alerted fans that Deep Silver is aware of all the issues that have popped up since the Saints Row IV: Re-Elected upgrade hit players. So right now, they are actively investigating the problem and should hopefully have a fix sooner rather than later, especially for those of you interested in playing through all the previously released DLC that launched for the game. With that said, Deep Silver has set up a support link for players.

Within the post, Deep Silver is asking players to report anything else they might have found wrong with the game. Additionally, they have made note that players can send their saved files. Using these files is critical for the developers to learn what went wrong and to further replicate these issues. At the moment, developers are working on the necessary fixes, and we’re hopeful that a solution will be found soon. Perhaps this might persuade some players to jump onto the latest Saints Row title.

If you missed out on its initial launch, the Saints Row title was released on August 23, 2022. Players can pick the game up on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platform. You can find our Before You Buy video coverage for the game in the video embedded below.

