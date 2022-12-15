Gameranx

Microsoft’s Deals with Gold and Spotlight Sale Live Until December 19th, Includes Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed, and More

Need a new game for Holiday break?

xbox might let players save energy by reducing performance of games

The holiday season is upon us, and you know what that means? Sales! There has been a ton of sales so far for every platform. However, Microsoft is holding a special Games With Gold sale for a select period.

The game list ranges from the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox 360, with a ton of variety to choose from. For those who need a new game pickup, this is the time to do so. The sale is live on the Microsoft store page, but it will end on December 19th. The list is quite massive, spanning three pages worth of titles. The Fary Cry franchise and Assassin’s Creed franchise are just some of the games available. Sift through the entire list and pick up something new, or pick up a classic and replay a beloved game!

Below are some of the games on sale; however, check out the Microsoft page right here for the complete list!

Xbox Series X/S Games

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
99VidasXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
A Western DramaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Achtung! Cthulhu TacticsXbox One X Enhanced65%Spotlight Sale
Aery – VikingsXbox One X Enhanced30%Spotlight Sale
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into the Hive EditionSmart Delivery35%DWG*
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Endeavor Veteran PackAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Frontier Freelancer PackAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Hardened Marine PackAdd-On33%Spotlight Sale
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Nostromo Salvage PackAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – UACM Frontline PackAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Wey-Yu ArmouryAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
Ambition RecordSmart Delivery35%Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Legendary CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed OdysseyXbox Game Pass75%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season PassAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery67%DWG*
Blood Bowl 2: Legendary EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Bully Scholarship EditionXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUEXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Cities: Skylines – Downtown BundleAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Colossus DownXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Crysis 2 RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Crysis 3 RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Crysis RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Demon TurfSmart Delivery40%DWG*
Demon’s Tier+Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
EffieXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%DWG*
Far Cry 4 Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
Far Cry 5Xbox Game Pass80%DWG*
Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Upgrade PassAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry 6 Season PassAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
From Shadows ReduxXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Glaive: Brick BreakerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Glass Masquerade 2Xbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
GreedFall – Gold EditionSmart Delivery65%DWG*
GreedFall – The de Vespe ConspiracyAdd-On33%DWG*
GroodXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Guacamelee! 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Guacamelee! 2 – The Proving Grounds (Challenge Level)Add-On60%Spotlight Sale
Guacamelee! 2 – Three Enemigos Character PackAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Hell Let Loose Anniversary EditionXbox Series X|S (Optimized)30%DWG*
Help Will Come TomorrowXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
IkenfellXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Immortals Fenyx Rising Season PassAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
InnerSpaceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Insurgency: SandstormXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Year 1 PassAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale

Xbox 360 Deals

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Bully Scholarship EditionBackward Compatible60%DWG*
ManhuntBackward Compatible40%DWG*
Max PayneBackward Compatible40%DWG*
Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max PayneBackward Compatible40%DWG*
Max Payne 3Backward Compatible65%DWG*
Red Dead RevolverBackward Compatible40%DWG*
RotasticArcade80%DWG*
The DarknessBackward Compatible80%DWG*
The Darkness IIBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Things on WheelsArcade80%DWG*

Microsoft has been in the news a ton for various reasons. They have been working hard on developing some great games for their community, and we here at gameranx detailed a huge list of the top 51 games heading the Xbox platoform. However, they have also been caught in some trouble with the FTC over purchasing Activision Blizzard, accusing Sony of making them a smaller business, and much more. If you want to catch up on the latest Xbox news, check out our dedicated page right here!

The holiday break is coming up for some of us, and it is the best time to snag some amazing deals on games you have yet to try out. Make sure you grab them quickly, though, as the sale is ending on December 19th. Do any games catch your eye? What are you planning to pick up? Let us know in the comments below!

Source

