Microsoft’s Deals with Gold and Spotlight Sale Live Until December 19th, Includes Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed, and More

The holiday season is upon us, and you know what that means? Sales! There has been a ton of sales so far for every platform. However, Microsoft is holding a special Games With Gold sale for a select period.
The game list ranges from the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox 360, with a ton of variety to choose from. For those who need a new game pickup, this is the time to do so. The sale is live on the Microsoft store page, but it will end on December 19th. The list is quite massive, spanning three pages worth of titles. The Fary Cry franchise and Assassin’s Creed franchise are just some of the games available. Sift through the entire list and pick up something new, or pick up a classic and replay a beloved game!
Below are some of the games on sale; however, check out the Microsoft page right here for the complete list!
Xbox Series X/S Games
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|99Vidas
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|A Western Drama
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|Spotlight Sale
|Aery – Vikings
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into the Hive Edition
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|DWG*
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Endeavor Veteran Pack
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Frontier Freelancer Pack
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Hardened Marine Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Nostromo Salvage Pack
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite – UACM Frontline Pack
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Wey-Yu Armoury
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ambition Record
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|67%
|DWG*
|Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|DWG*
|Bully Scholarship Edition
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUE
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Cities: Skylines – Downtown Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Colossus Down
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Crysis 2 Remastered
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Crysis 3 Remastered
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Crysis Remastered
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Demon Turf
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|DWG*
|Demon’s Tier+
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Effie
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 4 Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 5
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Upgrade Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Far Cry 6 Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|From Shadows Redux
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Glaive: Brick Breaker
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Glass Masquerade 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG*
|GreedFall – Gold Edition
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|DWG*
|GreedFall – The de Vespe Conspiracy
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG*
|Grood
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Guacamelee! 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Guacamelee! 2 – The Proving Grounds (Challenge Level)
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Guacamelee! 2 – Three Enemigos Character Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hell Let Loose Anniversary Edition
|Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|30%
|DWG*
|Help Will Come Tomorrow
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|DWG*
|Ikenfell
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|InnerSpace
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Insurgency: Sandstorm
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG*
|Insurgency: Sandstorm – Year 1 Pass
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
Xbox 360 Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Bully Scholarship Edition
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Manhunt
|Backward Compatible
|40%
|DWG*
|Max Payne
|Backward Compatible
|40%
|DWG*
|Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
|Backward Compatible
|40%
|DWG*
|Max Payne 3
|Backward Compatible
|65%
|DWG*
|Red Dead Revolver
|Backward Compatible
|40%
|DWG*
|Rotastic
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG*
|The Darkness
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|The Darkness II
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Things on Wheels
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG*
Microsoft has been in the news a ton for various reasons. They have been working hard on developing some great games for their community, and we here at gameranx detailed a huge list of the top 51 games heading the Xbox platoform. However, they have also been caught in some trouble with the FTC over purchasing Activision Blizzard, accusing Sony of making them a smaller business, and much more. If you want to catch up on the latest Xbox news, check out our dedicated page right here!
The holiday break is coming up for some of us, and it is the best time to snag some amazing deals on games you have yet to try out. Make sure you grab them quickly, though, as the sale is ending on December 19th. Do any games catch your eye? What are you planning to pick up? Let us know in the comments below!