Microsoft’s Deals with Gold and Spotlight Sale Live Until December 19th, Includes Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed, and More

The holiday season is upon us, and you know what that means? Sales! There has been a ton of sales so far for every platform. However, Microsoft is holding a special Games With Gold sale for a select period.

The game list ranges from the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox 360, with a ton of variety to choose from. For those who need a new game pickup, this is the time to do so. The sale is live on the Microsoft store page, but it will end on December 19th. The list is quite massive, spanning three pages worth of titles. The Fary Cry franchise and Assassin’s Creed franchise are just some of the games available. Sift through the entire list and pick up something new, or pick up a classic and replay a beloved game!

Below are some of the games on sale; however, check out the Microsoft page right here for the complete list!

Microsoft has been in the news a ton for various reasons. They have been working hard on developing some great games for their community, and we here at gameranx detailed a huge list of the top 51 games heading the Xbox platoform. However, they have also been caught in some trouble with the FTC over purchasing Activision Blizzard, accusing Sony of making them a smaller business, and much more. If you want to catch up on the latest Xbox news, check out our dedicated page right here!

The holiday break is coming up for some of us, and it is the best time to snag some amazing deals on games you have yet to try out. Make sure you grab them quickly, though, as the sale is ending on December 19th. Do any games catch your eye? What are you planning to pick up? Let us know in the comments below!

