Six Games Are Leaving Game Pass On Xbox and PC Today

Subnautica is one of the games leaving Game Pass today

It’s that time of the month when we find out what games will be leaving Game Pass for good. Microsoft usually always announces which Xbox and PC games will be getting removed from the subscription during the middle of the month, as well as doing it at the end of each month. But the news regarding what games will be leaving the service at the end of the month is not quite with us yet (they’re usually bigger titles as well) so we’ll have to bring you the mid-month news for now.

There will be six Xbox and PC games leaving the subscription service today (November 15), and they are as follows: Art of Rally (Xbox, PC, xCloud), Fae Tactics (Xbox, PC, xCloud), Next Space Rebel (Xbox, PC, xCloud), One Step From Eden (Xbox, PC, xCloud), Supraland (Xbox, PC, xCloud), and Subnautica (Xbox, PC, xCloud). These aren’t the biggest titles on the market, that’s for sure, with Subnautica being the most well-known game on this list. But that’s not to say there aren’t some crackers in here, how about we talk you through a few?

Art of Rally is a racing video game developed and published by Funselektor Labs. The game was released on September 23, 2020, and has received pretty good reviews in its life so far. The game is set during the golden era of rallying, in an alternate timeline where Group B was never discontinued. Players must compete in various rallies so they can unlock classes and cars to progress through the game.

Fae Tactics is a quirky RPG that follows a young magician called Peony, as she travels across a vibrant world that is full of mystery and countless dangers. She can summon allies, cast spells, and become friends with a bunch of interesting characters as you attempt to survive in this world

Space Rebel is an indie adventure game where players must evolve from a naïve rocket hobbyist into an experienced space activist by designing, building, and launching several rockets that grow in complexity. This game is incredibly unique and highly enjoyable.

The next game is One Step From Eden, the roguelike action game published by Humble Bundle. This game features a grid-based movement and combat mechanic, along with deck-building gameplay and choice-based story progression. This game is far more difficult than you would think, so prepare yourself for a painstaking playthrough.

The penultimate game is Supraland, a Metroidvania-styled video game developed by Supra Games. Players take on the role of a toy figurine who must explore a series of themed areas within a child’s sandbox. The first-person perspective offers a lot more immersion than other similar games, something that elevates the game massively.

The final game on this list is the open-world underwater survival game Subnautica. Players control the lone survivor of a deep sea vessel who has found himself stranded on an underwater planet, and must survive the horrors that await by scavenging the oceans and fighting any creature that comes his way.

