This Is What’s Coming In The Witcher 3’s Next Generation Upgrade

The long anticipated, long delayed next generation upgrade for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is finally arriving soon. CD Projekt RED gave us just a sliver of a taste of what would be coming with the upgrade.

Originally released in 2015 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is widely regarded as one of the greatest video games ever made. This was a breakout moment for the franchise, as well as its developer CD Projekt RED, in the same way that Fallout 3 elevated Bethesda Game Studios to the upper echelons of AAA game studios. Astonishingly, the game received a port to the Nintendo Switch in 2019. This kind of backporting is only possible thanks to the shared PC technologies that can be used on Nvidia’s SOC that runs the Switch, as much as it is on PCs and other consoles.

However, many fans have rightly surmised that there is a lot more potential in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt that could be fully realized in PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series consoles, that were both released around 2020, the same year that CD Projekt RED revealed they were working on the upgrade Unfortunately, two years is way too long to be promising a rerelease, so much so that CD Projekt RED had to keep reassuring fans that it was still coming.

CD Projekt RED already confirmed that we would be seeing the expected “visual, performance and technical enhancements”. These included the use of ray-tracing, and enabling mods, but they did not share more details than that. Given the game’s reputation, CD Projekt RED would have to make sure the enhancements they haven’t announced yet will meet those higher expectations.

We also confirmed that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be receiving some special DLC inspired by the Netflix The Witcher series. These include new weapons and armor, as well alternative looks for certain characters. It does sound like CD Projekt RED took the effort to get likenesses of actors from the Netflix show. If that isn’t the case, we should be at least getting reasonable facsimiles of how they were attired, and hopefully, better than how Square Enix handled the same situation in their Avengers video game.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be released on December 14, 2022. These are completely new ports developed by Saber Interactive, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and also on PC.

Source: PC Gamer