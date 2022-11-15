4.78 Million Xbox Were Accounts Suspended In The Last Six Months, Microsoft Report Reveals

Microsoft has recently launched its first-ever “Digital Transparency Report“, a document that sheds light on the immense number of accounts that the company had proactively suspended in the last six months alone for violating community guidelines, as well as other infractions. The staggering piece of data amongst all that Microsoft revealed was the immense number of suspended accounts, 4.78 million of them within the January 1, to June 30, 2022, six-month window, the continued safety of Xbox players being at the heart of what Microsoft is trying to achieve.

Speaking through a press release, Dave McCarthy, CVP of Xbox Player Services, said

We know that Xbox is a special place for all of you. We believe everyone should have the opportunity to experience the joy of gaming, free from fear and intimidation, and within the boundaries you set.

The report highlighted three key takeaways:

Xbox is taking action to offer better experiences. The Xbox team issued more than 4.33M proactive enforcements against inauthentic accounts, representing 57% of the total enforcements in the reporting period. Inauthentic accounts are typically automated or bot-created accounts that can detract from positive player experiences. This proactive moderation, up 9x from the same period last year, allows Xbox to catch negative content and conduct before it reaches players. Xbox continues to invest and improve its tech so players can have safe, positive, and inviting experiences.

The Xbox Digital Transparency Report can be accessed here.

Source