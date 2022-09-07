The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Ports Still “On Track” for 2022

As if there are not enough for RPG fans to play towards the end of 2022 with Square Enix tossing the kitchen sink at the Q4 window, as well as incredibly high-profile titles like God Of War: Ragnarok, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and Sonic Frontiers all slated for November, now The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the new-gen port of 2015’s multiple Game Of The Year winning title, is still “on track” to launch before the end of 2022.

The port, a version that has been delayed a number of times does not yet have a specific release date, but during CD Projekt’s latest earnings call, one for the first half of their latest financial window, CD Projekt president and joint CEO Adam Kiciński said the game is “on track” to release during the fourth quarter of 2022. Initially, the port was slated to arrive in 2021, before it was delayed into the first half of 2022, before again being delayed to the second half of the year. Despite the multitude of delays, the fact that at this stage of 2022, CD Projekt Red is still confident about the launch timing should leave fans feeling confident in the release timing as well.

The port of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been through a tumultuous development period with the game initially being overseen by Saber Interactive, the team responsible for successfully bringing the game to the Nintendo Switch, but with the delay in April it was revealed that CD Projekt Red was going to bring the game back under their umbrella. Since then, the news has been generally quiet, but we’ve still learned about the success of the game and the IP, with The Witcher franchise now having achieved more than 65 million game sales, 40 million of which are attributed to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt specifically. We’ve also learned about a new chapter in the franchise that is now in the pre-production stage of development.

In other CD Projekt Red news, we learned yesterday that the studio is still significantly invested in its other IP, Cyberpunk 2077, with the game’s first (and only) large piece of DLC, Phantom Liberty, having been revealed during the latest entry of ‘Night City Wire’. Cyberpunk 2077 launched as a bug-filled mess across the PS4, and Xbox One, while critics and players were far more positive about the PC launch. Since then, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game have launched and have been received far more positively than their last-gen versions, and more in line with the PC version. This new DLC is exclusive to the PC and new-gen versions.

The new-gen port of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC later this year, but for owners of the game on PS4, and Xbox One, they’ll receive a free upgrade to the new-gen versions provided they’ve retained their copy of the game.

