Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Attachment Tuning Has Been Reenabled

Infinity Ward has revealed that they have brought back tuning for weapon attachments in the latest patch for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Once again, they are sparse in details, but promise to explain all in an upcoming blog post.

For those unfamiliar with this system, it’s a sophisticated addition to what is already a highly refined and customizable game experience. The Call of Duty series has an attachment system, that allows you to connect things like scopes, special magazines, stocks, and grips to your guns. These attachments modify certain qualities of your guns, and those changes can make your guns more effective, or more challenging to use, depending on the situation.

When you level up a gun to maximum rank, you will then unlock attachment tuning for that weapon. In-game, sliders appear for each attachment you have, and you can move these sliders to fine tune the changes that these attachments make to your guns.

So, for example, you have a sight attachment that makes it easier to aim at enemies from afar. When attachment tuning is unlocked, you can use the slider to make it faster to aim, meaning you’re more likely to hit an enemy from afar before they even notice you.

While the system seems obtuse and difficult to understand for non-players, you can imagine how seriously this affected the experience for the Call of Duty community. It’s likely a lot of high level players were literally neutralized, or nerfed, simply because Infinity Ward took this whole system offline. While it was ultimately best that they had removed it to single out and eliminate game issues in the long run, those are not decisions that the developers can take lightly.

Infinity Ward disabled attachment tuning at the end of last month, citing cases where players that had five attachments enabled would crash their game. This did happen to be the maximum amount of attachments that could be used on a single weapon. So it is most likely that the most high level players, meaning the esports and competitive players, were the ones most affected by this removal.

Just the day before, Infinity Ward had also released their latest patch for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and it came out so fast that they also had it released without any patch notes. They have also promised to share the patch notes for it later.

While no one is going to tell Infinity Ward to hurry, there is certainly an urgency that they give explanations for all these latest patches and changes that they have been doing for the esports community to get all caught up. Hopefully they can get that post out to explain everything before this week ends.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is playable now on PC via Steam and the Activision Blizzard client, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Source: VideoGamesChronicle