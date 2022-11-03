Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Gets Patched, Without Patch Notes

Infinity Ward has revealed that they have put out a new update for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. However, they were not able to get the patch notes ready to reveal what was actually updated.

So did Infinity Ward tell us anything at all? They shared this statement on Twitter:

“We’ve recently released an update that fixed an issue that prevented players from editing their Profile Showcase, additionally we’ve also fixed various map exploits and bugs across the game.

Stay tuned as we provide further game updates here, and in the meantime, you can track issues and their fixes on our official Trello board: https://trello.com/b/mCqzSc7D “

Now, Infinity Ward’s public Trello has a system set up where you can see individual issues, as well each of their statuses on where the studio is on progress on the issue. We had noted several issues named that were deemed fixed. It’s likely that these were the fixes included in the latest update and will be written up in the eventual patch notes. With that in mind, we’re sharing those with you as well below.

We’re aware of some players experiencing crashes when partied up.

Some PS4 players may experience audio continuity issues.

We’re aware of an issue preventing players from accessing the menu mid-match and are actively working on a fix.

Players missing Oni Operator or Vault Edition items will need to restore their licenses. Please follow this path and restart your game: Go to Settings > Users and Accounts > Other > Restore Licenses.

Infinity Ward has been attentive when it comes to updating Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 to match the expectations of its players, as far back as its open beta. On the most recent update it put out prior to this one, they explained that they had to disable personalization on weapon attachments. While this was a nice feature that allowed players to express themselves, it had also been causing game crashes with a few players. While the patch was inconvenient, it goes to show you how much Infinity put the game experience front and center.

Infinity Ward also revealed that their plans for Ranked Play are to delay it all the way further down the line to next year. While players won’t necessarily be lacking for things to play in the meantime, it is certainly a potential setback for the competitive and eSports Call of Duty community. These competitive players arguably could spend that time figuring out the meta for the game in preparation, but there will be a point when it’s taken too long and it could hamper players when the proper esports seasons starts. It does ultimately depend on how soon Infinity Ward gets it prepared.

Given how this looks right now, it seems Infinity Ward has a lot of work ahead of them to get their game in order.

