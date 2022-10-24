Persona 5 Royal Gets “Finish’Em” Trailer

When the original Persona 5 came out, no one could’ve expected just how great the game would be or its impact. The franchise had been, up until that point, a niche RPG series, one that had been a spinoff of another franchise, no less. But with that game, everything changed. You could say that the hearts of people were altered for some reason. Regardless, the game later got an improvement with Persona 5 Royal, and fans were happy to partake in the even grander story and new characters. However, the games were rooted in the PS4, and fans of other systems wanted them on different platforms.

Fast forward to now, and Persona 5 Royal has been out on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PS5, and PC for a few days. People have been raving about the ports in many ways. They called them the ports that people wanted and deserved. Even the Nintendo Switch port got named one of the best ports the system ever had. That shows how much Atlus wanted this to work and be successful. After all, there are many millions of players who never got to try the titles because they didn’t have a PS4.

To further celebrate the recent release, a new trailer dropped called “Finish’Em,” showcasing the game’s world, the characters, the combat, and so on. It’s hard not to get entranced by what we see in the trailer. The mix of the in-game footage and the anime-style cutscenes showcase how special the title is and the unique flair it evokes. Even if you don’t fully understand what’s being shown in the footage, you’ll be curious about what it all means and want to try it out for yourself.

In terms of “style points,” the game is one of the flashiest around. However, that was one of the things that helped make the game so beloved. Between the palette of colors they used to the unique AI for menus and battle options, and more, it all stood out. When a game does something genuinely special, people tend to notice.

While many are happy with the multi-platform release, many wonder when we’ll get the announcement for the next title. Persona 6 has been confirmed in some ways, but there’s been no looks or teases of the title from Atlus. Nevertheless, fans are more eager than ever to see how the team can top what they did with Persona 5 Royal, and it’s not hard to see why.

Then again, they might be disappointed because even when the game gets teased or shown in a trailer, it might not be coming out for a few more years.

Still, at least you have the 5th entry to keep you satisfied until then.

