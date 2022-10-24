Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Receives DLC Character Trailer for Risotto Nero

Bandai Namco’s latest anime-based fighting game, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. Many gamers are loving the new title due to its versatile cast of playable characters and its range of different maps. Today, the developers have released a brand new trailer for some upcoming character DLC for the game, which will excite fans.

The newest character to join the roster is none other than Risotto Nero. In addition to confirming the DLC character, they have also released a new trailer for Nero which gives players a good look at him in action. Fans of the anime or manga, already know who Risotto Nero is. But for those who don’t know the character that well, Nero is a major antagonist featured in Vento Aureo. He is the leader of the La Squadra Esecuzioni and has a major plot point involving a kidnapping, which hopes to reveal the true identity of the Boss’ daughter. Nero is shown in the character gameplay trailer and players can get a sense of his movesets and abilities.

Risotto Nero is set to release this week on October 28th, and for pass holders, they will be able to get a couple of days early access to the character starting October 26th.

Check out the new character DLC trailer for Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R down below:

Bandai Namco is surely keeping its fans engaged with the fighting title even past its official release. We have seen a ton of great trailers for the game, but if you happened to miss out on two of the fan-favorite characters in the series — Jonathan Joestar and Dio make sure you check out their trailers right here as they are pretty epic!

For those who are just hearing about the fighting game, can check out our detailed coverage leading up to the release. We have plenty of great trailers, gameplay looks, and interviews from the developers. One of the biggest videos is about five minutes long and it is brought to us by the manga artist creator Rohan Kishibe and Koichi Hirose, his assistant. They are both animated in the Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure art style, while they detail some new information about the upcoming fighting game. The game will feature 50 playable characters at launch, which makes sense, as the company has been releasing a ton of character-based trailers. Make sure to learn more about the game right here!

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is now available on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September. Have you checked out the new fighting title? Excited about the new DLC character? Let us know in the comments below!

Source