Cult of the Lamb Blood Moon Festival Update Now on Switch

Cult of the Lamb fans playing on Nintendo Switch are getting a treat just in time for the spooky season. According to the Nintendo Life Twitter account and the Nintendo Everything blog, a new update for the game has just been released for the Switch today. The update, known as Blood Moon Festival, will bring all kinds of goodies to players in the form of additional content, and the best part is, it’s free.

Blood Moon Festival has the cult members celebrating under the spooky Blood Moon, which casts its red glow over everything. A new Blood Moon ritual is introduced, as well as three new follower forms and four base decorations that need to be unlocked. All of this to a cool new music track.

Another fun addition comes in the form of harvesting creepy little pumpkins. Harvesting these pumpkins under the Blood Moon is what unlocks the new Blood Moon ritual, and the ritual will bring former members of your cult back to the living world as wandering spirits. It takes 40 pumpkins to perform the ritual, so harvest your heart out!

As fun as it is to bring ghosties back from the dead, capturing them is what unlocks the new follower forms and decorations we mentioned. Chase down the spirit and, using your book and a little chant, snag it for your own gains. One of the unlocks available is a Blood Moon Tree, which only grows during the Blood Moon. There are also so skulls with flower tops perfect for decorating your temple’s walkway.

While the update is free, it is not limitless. Players will have until November 10 to harvest pumpkins and capture the spirits of their past friends. The Blood Moon wanes and then it’s back to the usual. Switch players can find the update through the Nintendo eShop for free today! The trailer for the update is embedded below.

Cult of the Lamb is a game that celebrates being a poor influence on others in the most adorable and irreverent way. It’s up to you as a formerly-possessed lamb to start your own cult and basically put all other false prophets to shame. Grow your following of cute woodland creatures just looking for someone to follow into the darkness. The goal is to explore all four regions of the world while gathering resources, giving sermons, and battling rival cult leaders.

The twisted game has been really successful since its launch. It has a Steam status of “Overwhelmingly Positive” and a fantastic line of merch. Who doesn’t want a Cult of the Lamb plushy? If you don’t have the game already, you can buy it for macOS, Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

