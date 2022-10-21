Persona 5 Royal Already Doing Great On Steam

In the gaming world, few things are as great as a title you’ve been waiting for to come out and be as great as you wanted it to be. Because as we all know, especially from recent times, a game can have all the hype in the world and positive previews. But if the game’s launch is terrible, and reviews aren’t on your side? You’re in trouble, as that’s going to sow seeds of doubt in the minds of gamers. However, for Persona 5 Royal, they had a bit of a benefit from hindsight. Specifically, the game was beloved when it came out on the PS4 in 2016. So the only question was, would Persona 5 Royal’s port on PC and beyond be as good as the PlayStation original?

The answer is an emphatic “yes!” We say that because the reviews of the ports for the systems have been incredibly positive. Even the Nintendo Switch port is getting a lot of praise. But let’s focus on the Steam version right now. Because past games of the series were already on Steam, but this one was the holdout. No longer, though, and the fans are already showing their love. We say that because reports state that the moment the game launched yesterday, Persona 5 Royal soared up the sales charts! It became No.1 in a short period, which should say something about the anticipation for the port.

PlayStation fans alone have been able to enjoy it for years, but not everyone has a PS4. It is hard to imagine at times, given how it sold over 100 million hardware units. But still, it’s good to see that the Steam version of the game is doing great. Regarding player reviews, it currently has over 1100, and its rating is “overwhelmingly positive.” That’s the highest ranking that player reviews can get, further showing the quality of the port.

The game puts you in the role of a student who teams up with a group known as the Phantom Thieves to drive out the darkness in people’s hearts as said darkness spreads over Tokyo. You’ll have a unique experience as you’ll live out your “school life” during the day and then dive into the hearts of others at night, so use your time wisely to get as much done as possible!

As you progress, you’ll unlock new powers and Personas and can deepen your relationships with other characters, even dating some of them if you want. Of course, your choices will affect how the game goes, and there are alternate endings.

So if you’ve been hesitant about getting the title, whether it be on Steam, Xbox, or Switch, let this comfort you into knowing that the ports are quality, and you should try it out when you have the chance.

Source: Game-News 24