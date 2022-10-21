Mario Party and Mario Party 2 Get Switch Online Release Date

When Nintendo first announced Nintendo Switch Online, fans weren’t exactly happy. They had been enjoying free internet for their Switch games for a while, and the service as a whole felt “lesser” than the counterparts from Sony and Microsoft. Then, when the Expansion Pack was revealed, and it was even more expensive than the original with only the promise of certain other things, fans really weren’t happy. Or at least, they weren’t at first because, over time, the desire to get the expansion pack grew once more content was added. Now, you might have another reason to get the games, as the first two Mario Party titles are on deck to arrive in November.

We’ve known for a while that the series’ first three games would arrive on the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack; we just didn’t know exactly when. But now, we can say that Mario Party 1 & 2 will arrive on November 2. For those who never had an N64 to play these on, you’re in for a treat. When they came out, these two titles helped make the franchise one of the most-played things on the N64. They were mini-game-focused titles where you and up to three friends would go across game boards and try to get as many stars before the match was over.

The mini-games were simple yet challenging. They tested your reaction skills and ability to understand what to do to win and execute. The first game had nine different boards you could play on and 56 different mini-games to partake in. Remember, this was the N64 era, so having that many mini-games in one title was unheard of at the time.

Then, in the sequel, they upped it to 65 mini-games, further enhancing the franchise and its replayability. This game was where friendships were tested because everyone wanted to win, yet only one could each round. So you’d jump into another match right after to try and get the victory.

The third game in the series was arguably the franchise’s best, but we don’t know when that’ll arrive on Nintendo Switch Online. However, it will likely arrive in January, so keep your eyes peeled for that!

After the original three games came out, the franchise took a downturn that took them years to recover. Even when they had hit consoles like the Wii, they couldn’t “figure things out” and make things as they were. Thankfully, with the Switch and Super Mario Party, the franchise got back on track, and hopefully, it’ll stay on the rails this time.

But, if you want to dive back into what made this franchise great initially, then get these two titles from the Switch Online Expansion Pack when they come out.

