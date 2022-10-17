Apex Legends New Season 15 Map And Hero Revealed

Respawn Entertainment and EA have revealed more of what’s around the corner in Apex Legends‘ upcoming Season 15. The new season, named Eclipse, gets underway on November 1 and will bring in a host of new content, including a new map and a new cross-platform gifting feature for players to make use of. Top of the bill though is the game’s newest hero, an awesome-looking defensive terraformer and conjurer named Catalyst.

Catalyst, otherwise known as Tressa Smith, is a transgender woman who was developed by Respawn in conjunction with the organisation GLAAD and Respawn Entertainment’s own transgender employees, to make sure that the character is a respectful representation of the trans community. Catalyst is showcased in a bit more detail in the game’s latest Stories From The Outlands trailer, which is titled Last Hope. You can check it out right here to get a first look at Catalyst and her exciting and powerful set of skills in action.

The setting of the animated trailer also gives players a bit more insight into the “stellar new map” heading into Apex Legends as part of season 15. The action in the trailer takes place on Cleo, which is explained as being the moon of Boreas. This setting has been described by EA as being “the newest home of the Apex Games.” What exactly this new map will look like, we’ll have to wait and see. However, with November 1 not too far away, we’ll probably get some further updates on what the Boreas map, or possibly a map on Cleo, will consist of nearer the time.

Also coming as part of Apex Legends season 15 will be a new player gifting system. The feature will go live with the launch of Eclipse and will be a new way for players to treat their friends with items such as single items or bundles of Legend and weapon skins and charms ahead of the festive season. In order to make use of the gifting system players will need to enable login verification for Apex Legends and ensure that they’re at least at account level 10. Perhaps obviously, they’ll also need to be in-game friends with the person they’d like to gift items to, although they’ll need to have been friends for at least two weeks before any gifts can be sent or received. If the friendship is previously longstanding though, gifting can get started straight away. Apex Coins cannot be gifted and at the moment neither can Thematic Packs Collection Event Items. However, this may change with future updates, although it is unlikely that gifting Apex Coins will ever be an option.

Apex Legends: Eclipse launches on November 1. The game is available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source