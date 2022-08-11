New Season Sees A Boom In Apex Legends Players

Things are on the up for Apex Legends. The free-to-play shooter has seen a massive surge in popularity thanks to its most recent Season 14 update. It’s also now been revealed that the game has smashed a significant milestone in terms of players on Steam. The new ‘Hunted’ content in Season 14 seems to be drawing players in, and perhaps back to the popular battle royale game, so much so that it’s now surpassed the 500,000 concurrent player mark on Steam.

New data from SteamCharts, as spotted by thegamer.com, show the game’s all-time player peak figure weighing in at a massive 510,286 players, with 480,485 playing Apex Legends in the last 24 hours. Considering that these are just the figures from Steam, it’s probably fair to assume that numbers rolling in from console platforms will only serve to increase the overall player count even more. This is big news, as according to Apex Legends insiders Apex Legends News, this is the first time that the game has ever hit such massive numbers on Steam. It’s probably safe to suggest that EA and Respawn Entertainment are bound to be pretty pleased with how things are going.

Apex Legends has hit a new all-time peak player count on Steam after the Season 14 launch!



Over 500,000 concurrent players for the first time ever (Steam only) 📈



Alive game 👍 pic.twitter.com/KL3k0YBEp2 — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) August 10, 2022

Of course, it’s not just the new seasonal content that’s proving to be such a hit with players. The game’s season 14 also saw the introduction of the new legend Vantage, whose arsenal of skills as the “sniper savant” is clearly right on target with the game’s players. Vantage’s tactical, passive and ultimate abilities are ideal for those who enjoy playing ranged support characters. With Echo Relocation as her tactical skill, players can launch Vantage towards her bat companion once they’ve positioned him, enhancing Vantage’s mobility around the battlefield. Vantage’s passive skill includes the Spotter’s Lens ability and for her ultimate skill, Vantage can use her custom sniper rifle to mark targets, thereby applying a damage bonus for her team.

Apex Legends is clearly seeing something of a resurgence thanks to its new content and ongoing improvements. With the recent reworking of the game’s most iconic map and implementation of a new level cap increase, it seems as though Respawn Entertainment is fully committed to boosting players’ experiences within the game.

Elsewhere, Apex Legends‘ mobile companion game Apex Legends Mobile is also still going strong, having recently added brand new Legend Rhapsody into Season 2 of the portable battle royale title. The game generated over $5 million globally in its first week, and has stayed in a healthy position on the download charts since its launch back in May. It certainly seems like everything is going in the right direction in the Apex Legends universe, so it’ll be interesting to see what’s coming up next from the smash-hit franchise.

Source