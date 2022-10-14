Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gets New Key Art

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope is officially less than a week from its launch on Nintendo Switch. The sequel to the hit 2017 title, the team over at Ubisoft has worked for about five years on this game and sought to deliver the best possible title they could. While that does sound par for the course with sequels, we mean it to a higher level here. The team behind the game not only expanded in size for the sequel but also went back and evolved fundamental mechanics and how you view the world to ensure grander content. Fast forward to now, and they still have some exciting things to show us.

The picture above was a new piece of promotional art that the Ubisoft team dropped to hype up the game as it entered its “one week to go” phase. At first, it might seem like a classic piece of art featuring good versus evil, but look closer, and you’ll see a lot more. Mainly, we see many of the forces of Cursa, the game’s antagonist. In previous trailers, we’ve only gotten glimpses of the minions for Cursa, not the head bosses, save for one. Here, we glimpse the generals of the big bad, who are pretty diverse.

On the far right, we have the Ghost Rabbid, which has been shown in other trailers and likes Edge a lot, but she’s not alone. To her left, we see a Rabbid that is a brick being that likely could match Bowser in strength and won’t be a pushover. Continuing to the left, we have a plant-like Rabbid, complete with vines that might give them long-range and must be avoided. Finally, on the top left, we have a manta ray monster that looks terrifying.

No doubt these are the boss Rabbids you’ll have to face as you travel to the game’s different worlds. However, there might be more outside of them, so be ready for that, just in case. Plus, we haven’t seen Cursa in action yet, so who knows how that boss fight will play out when Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope arrives.

With the hero side of the picture, we get a few teases as well. Mainly, we see four Sparks with them, two of which appear new. First, there’s the classic Spark next to Mario, then a ghostly one next to Rabbid Rosalina that we saw debut in the recent cinematic trailer. To the far right of the heroes is a Spark with a set of shields, no doubt teasing that it’ll boost the defense of the person who wields it. Then on the far left, we see a Spark with a mirror, possibly teasing that it can reflect attacks.

As you can see, even a simple image can be completely packed full of curious details.

