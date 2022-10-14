Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Gets Patch Notes Alongside Wave 2 DLC

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has been out for almost three months, and people are still raving about the quality of the title from Monolith Soft. But the developer is not resting on its laurels. Instead, it pushes things forward meaningfully by having a series of DLC for players. As of now, DLC wave 2 is available, and it comes packed to the brim with new content and options for you. One of the things you’ll get in this pack of content is a Hero Quest that’ll unlock the character Ino for you. She’s pretty different from the other heroes you’ve unlocked, so be sure to give her a chance!

Then, in terms of cosmetics, you’ll get the swimsuit pack that’ll let your six main characters have bathing suits that they can wear throughout the game should you want. A small video was dropped showing off the swimsuits on the characters, so check that out if you haven’t seen them yet.

Finally, the last main addition to the wave 2 DLC was the Challenge Mode. You’ll get to meet the Archsage Nopon, and through them, you’ll be able to take on a series of battles with increased difficulty to prove your mettle and earn some rewards. All in all, it’s the more substantial of the two DLC packs we’ve gotten so far, and we still have two more on the way!

However, things don’t end there because Nintendo and Monolith Soft released a patch alongside the DLC, so more things could be fixed with the game. For example, the item Soyprimo Sauce was limited when not doing a particular quest, and that hindered players trying to cook a specific item. So now, when you visit the City, you’ll be able to get one in the City Caravan Shop.

In terms of character boosts, Flash Fencer’s Acceleration Art will now further increase the bonus of your Fusion Arts. So it’ll be better to use it now in a fight.

There was also a slew of bug fixes, including ones to your Collectopedia and how audio would play when a character died. It’s a basic patch, but every patch helps improve the game, which is important.

As noted before, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will have two more DLC packs coming within six months or so. The first one will add new Challenge Mode battles to test yourself in and add another new Hero Quest for you. In the final pack, we’ll get some story DLC, though the nature of the story content is unclear. The last Xenoblade Chronicles game with story content in its DLC turned into a spinoff game in Torna The Golden Country.

We’ll have to wait and see what other aces Monolith Soft has up its sleeve.

Source: Nintendo