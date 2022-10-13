Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Video Highlights DLC 2 Content

Not unlike the previous games in the franchise, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will get a series of DLC content over about a year. The first pack already came out and had some minor things you could enjoy and use in the title. The second pack will be coming soon and will feature more substantial content. However, it’ll also feature a fun thing for players to try: swimsuits. You see, the game is a very serious title. It’s meant to be that way, given the plot and philosophical questions about life and its meaning. But that doesn’t mean the dev team can’t have a little fun with the character’s looks.

In the Wave 2 content for the DLC, all six main characters will have the option to don swimsuits throughout the game. That will undoubtedly be interesting to see as they go through specific battles and cutscenes, but that’s exactly the point. The team at Monolith Soft posted a video showing a key cutscene where the swimsuits being on makes sense. You can get a good look at how all the characters look in their attire too, so enjoy.

For those who don’t care about the fashion of the characters, fear not. Other additions to Wave 2 will get you excited to play the game again. The first one is a Challenge mode you’ll get to participate in. In it, you’ll challenge a series of monsters with increasing difficulty. All of this will be done via the Nopon Archsage, who has more depth to them than you might realize at first glance.

So if you’re looking for a new challenge in the game, that should provide it. You will also have access to a new Hero character in Ino. She’s a mechanical hero who drinks Ether and will potentially have unique skills for you to put into your team.

The other good news is that Wave 2 comes out tomorrow, so you won’t have to wait too long to enjoy the new content.

As for the remaining DLC, that is currently still shrouded in mystery. The third wave of content appears to include a new Hero at the very least, but what’s beyond that is anyone’s guess. More than likely, based solely on the past content, there will be a new mode to add more depth to the title, or perhaps new special quests for characters to partake in. The final wave of DLC content will be the most robust, as that one will feature new story content for the game.

While we won’t dive into spoilers for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, we will say that the game’s ending makes it a bit curious as to what the story content will be. Perhaps it’s content that takes place before the canon ending? We’ll have to wait and see to find out.

Source: YouTube