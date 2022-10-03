Soul Hackers 2 Patch Coming In November

It’s been revealed that the supernatural post-apocalyptic JRPG Soul Hackers 2 will be getting its first major update next month. The Persona-style game, which launched back at the end of August, will be getting a new free patch in early November, Atlus has announced.

The update will be the first post-launch content drop for Soul Hackers 2 since it emerged at the end of the summer. There’ll be a number of new additions to the game which are designed to improve some of its existing gameplay mechanics. Upping the pace of the action seems to be a key theme of the new update, which has a few new features designed to boost speed during motion and combat. These tempo-focused changes include a new dash function for Ringo, as well as a special high-speed battle mode.

The game will also see the addition of four new demons for players to use in their battles. Soul Hackers 2 is also in line for a DLC pack, which will bring in a new storyline called “The Lost Numbers” to expand upon the base game content. The first DLC may not land for some time yet though, given that the game has only been out for just over a month and is only now seeing its first post-release patch. It has been confirmed that the game’s first expansion will also add in some exclusive cosmetic and audio content, as well as eight additional new demons to go alongside the four new ones coming in November.

The details for the upcoming patch have been shared by Atlus and are detailed below as follows.

Soul Hackers 2 Upcoming Additions

Dash Function

Added a “Dash” function to Ringo’s movement in dungeons and fields. You can switch between “Normal” and “Dash” as you see fit.

With the addition of the dash function, the effect of the summoner skill “Assassin’s Step” has been changed to “For a certain distance, the enemy will not notice you.”

High-Speed Battle Mode

Added a “High-Speed” mode to battle. You can switch between “Normal” and “High-Speed” as you see fit.

Adjustments

Adjusted “Loading Tips End Processing” to speed up loading time

Changed “Selection operation when soul level rises” to reduce erroneous operations caused by repeated button presses

When selecting a shop from the access map, Changed to “Move”

Adjusted “Enemy appearance frequency” in the dungeon

Adjusted to make it easier to inherit skills when demons are combined

Other minor changes

New Demons

Pixie (Devil Summoner Soul Hackers Ver)

Neko Shogun

Aitwarasu

Isis

While there’s no word yet on an exact date for the upcoming patch, the update is expected to drop at some point in early November. Soul Hackers 2 is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and on PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam.

