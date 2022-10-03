Dome Keeper Is Killing It With $1 million Made In a Few Hours

For some of us, making a million dollars is a life goal. Many indie game developers only dream of making that much over the life of one game, but the folks over at Raw Fury achieved that dream. Not only has their new game, Dome Keeper, already made one million dollars, but it also hit that goal within only a few hours after launch!

Dome Keeper was developed by Bippinbits and published by Raw Fury. The CEO of Raw Fury, Jónas Antonsson, took to Twitter to announce the good news, rejoicing in the unlikelihood of this feat. He said that the game was profitable within a couple of hours and then hit $1 million “soon after.” For any game, that’s impressive, but for an indie game, that’s amazing! Antonsson even quoted that more than 7,000 games were launched on Steam already this year, so the competition was fierce. He attributes the success to the game itself and the “world-class developer,” but also on Raw Fury’s support to give the game the “full impact.”

He’s not wrong. An amazing developer won’t necessarily create an amazing game. An amazing game won’t necessarily reach enough of an audience through all of the competition. Marketing is an enormous part of any creative product’s success. So congratulations to everyone involved in the project! You can find the original Tweet below.

Dome Keeper became profitable a few hours after launch & grossed $1 mil soon after! With over 7K games launched on Steam this yr, this result is far from given, but shows what can happen when an amazing game, made by a world class developer gets the support to make full impact. — ⎛⎝Jonas⎠⎞‏ @ RawFury (@jantonsson) September 30, 2022

Dome Keeper didn’t just sell well though. It has an 85% approval rating on Steam. Players seem to really love the pixel art style, music, and sound effects, which all come together to set the mood of the game. One Steam review was quoted as saying, “The game’s presentation is great with nice moody backgrounds, good looking effects, atmospheric music, and satisfying sound effects. Everything is crisp and snappy.”

The game mixes tower defense and mining game elements along with some roguelike elements. You have a little dome that you have to protect against waves of monsters. Between attacks, you have to mine for resources and build your defense. These little dig times let you go deeper and deeper under your dome, but if you lose track of time, you’ll be in trouble!

The settings are a variety of moody alien worlds with that lovely art style we mentioned, and the music is intentionally a melodic selling point for the game. The little shadow monster are adorable! Some look like little ghosts hurling things at your dome. You have to keep your defenses up to take them out before they take you out.

Dome Keeper looks fun, and clearly many fans think the $18 is money well spent. You can get your copy on Steam today for a 10% discount. If you’re looking for something a little different though, check out this list of indie games you could be playing instead.

