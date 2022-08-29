Is Soul Hackers 2 A Persona Game?

The popularity of Persona 5 has hung around for years, and fans are hungry for more. With Soul Hackers 2 released, players can’t help but see similarities between the two. Soul Hackers is another stylish game with great music, and it uses a similar battle system to Persona. Are these two games part of the same series, and if not, why do they have so many similarities in common?

Is Persona 5 and Soul Hackers 2 Connected?

Yes, but No, these two games are actually unrelated in story. What they do share in common is that they are from the same parent franchise known as Shin Megami Tensei. In fact, the full name of Soul Hackers is Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers 2, and it’s the fifth installment in this specific spin-off series. Likewise, the whole Persona franchise is also a spin-off and features unique mechanics that set it apart from it’s parents and sisters franchise.

The one thing that the games all share in common is the use of enemies to battle, and their battle systems are all a bit similar to each other. Otherwise, the events that happen in each game aren’t connected unless the game is said to be a direct sequel. There are also other spin-offs like Digital Devil Saga and Devil Survivor that you might not have heard of. These are also split from the mainline franchise and don’t tie in with the other games.

There are currently 12 games in the main series, not counting these spin-offs, and Shin Megami games are considered to be quite hard. If you are looking for a bit more of a challenge though, then you may want to check it out.