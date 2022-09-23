Steam Now Features Real-Time Charts

Steam unveils a new section dedicated to showcasing the most popular games on the platform. The new real-time and weekly Steam charts provide more information about which games perform the best on Steam, replacing the old “Stats” page.

The new Steam charts page shows the latest game releases, the weekly top-seller, as well as the top-selling and most-played games. It brings more information than the previous “Stats” page, which only showed a limited number of data about those games. This new page lets players see which games are being played the most at a glance, providing real-time information about how many players are currently online.

Accessing the Steam charts page showcases the total number of players online right now. At the time of this writing, 4:20 AM EDT, 17,825,691 players are currently online. The peak of the past three days saw 25,670,098 players online at the same time.

Scrolling further down the page shows the top-selling and most played games. FPS are dominating these lists, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II being the top-selling game and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive the most played game right now. Besides those obviously popular games, these lists highlight some unexpected success, such as Slime Rancher 2 and Potion Permit making it to the top 5 list of top-selling games.

On top of these live results, the Steam charts page links to weekly charts of the past weeks. The Steam Deck is the weekly top seller for the past three weeks, with Cyberpunk 2077 making an incredible comeback during the week of September 13, 2022, following the release of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series on Netflix.

The Steam charts page provides more information than the previous “Stats” page, such as the list of top-selling games based on total revenue, including all sources such as in-game transactions and DLC. This new method of calculating revenue is more accurate for the current market, where players can own a game but still spend money on it. Not only will it apply to the top-selling games on the Steam charts page, but it will also be deployed across the Steam store pages, including the homepage.

The top-selling section on the Steam charts page also shows how long a game has been popular. Steam added a new indication to show how many weeks a game has been on the top sellers’ chart. If Potion Permit and Slime Rancher 2 are making it to the top-selling section for their first week, some other games have been here for a long time. Lost Ark has been dominating the charts for 41 weeks, Apex Legends for 98 weeks, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has been here for 528 weeks – over 10 years.

If you like statistics and would like more of those, the Steam charts page links to additional resources, such as the “Steam Hardware & Software Survey,” “Steam Download Stats,” and “Steam Customer Support Stats.”

Source