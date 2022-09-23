Everything you need to know about Genshin Impact 3.1.

Genshin Impact is set to grow even more with version 3.1. Not only does the update rival that of 3.0, but it’s coming at the time of the game’s second anniversary. This means that it’s the perfect time for older players to return and new ones to get a ton of rolls. The update is also introducing a playable character who was teased at the start of the game, along with the second half of the Sumeru region. Two new chapters of the Genshin Impact main story will also be released in this update to help players learn more about Sumeru and Kusanali.

If you want to learn what all has been added to the game then check out the guide below to catch up on all the excitement.

More Genshin Impact Guides:

Genshin Impact: Best Kokomi Builds | How to Complete Aranyaka World Quest in Genshin Impact | Where to get the Vintage Lyre in Genshin Impact | Should You Pull for Dori in Genshin Impact? | Where to Find the Tree of Dreams in Genshin Impact

New Characters and Banner Changes in Genshin Impact 3.1

There are three new characters on the way for Genshin Impact 3.1. This includes two exclusive five-stars that are getting their own banner and one new four-star support unit.

Here are the new characters for Genshin Impact 31.:

Cyno : A Five-star Electro DPS spear-user that has a similar playstyle to Xiao.

: A Five-star Electro DPS spear-user that has a similar playstyle to Xiao. Nilou : A Five-star Hydro DPS sword-user that is able to infuse her weapon with Hydro.

: A Five-star Hydro DPS sword-user that is able to infuse her weapon with Hydro. Candace: A Four-Star Hydro DPS polearm-user that can help to infuse characters with Hydro.

Along with these three new there will be two rerun banners for you to choose to pull from. Here are the characters that are running alongside Cyno and Nilou:

Venti : A five-star Anemo bow-user that can cause easy crowd control and swirl reactions.

: A five-star Anemo bow-user that can cause easy crowd control and swirl reactions. Albedo: A five-star Geo sword-user who can provide Geo support.

The interesting takeaway from the 3.1 banners is that Nilou and Cyno both like to be on-field characters making them hard to run on the same team. In addition to the new five-stars, there will also be two new five-star weapons that are debuting alongside them. Keep in mind that pity is shared between the standard banners when wishing.

In addition to these new characters, players can now earn a free Collei. To do this you simply need to beat floor 4, chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss. This addition ensures that you will have a ranged Dendro four-star on your team to help solve puzzles. Finally, Tighnari will now be on the Standard Banner from this point onward.

The Sumeru Desert Unlocks

Image via Teyvat Interactive Map by HoYoverse

A large new part of Sumeru will unlock, and many players have been waiting to see the desert in the game since it was announced. This area also comes with all new puzzles and bosses for you to take on. In addition, you will learn more about the Eremites and their culture. New Sumeru specialties will also be present in this new area, as will new quests and NPCs for players to learn from.

The desert is also home to a massive settlement and a variety of wildlife to capture. HoYoverse ensures that the area would be full of life while keeping a desert life charm. This can especially be seen in the temple that you will be able to explore during the main story quest.

In addition, there is a new weekly boss fight with Fatui Harbinger Scaramouche, who is predicted to become a playable character in version 3.4.

All Events in Genshin Impact 3.1

There is a plethora of events coming out in Genshin Impact 3.1, including an all-new festival that is based in Mondstadt. Of Ballads and Brews is the main attraction for the 3.1 events. This event focuses on the story surrounding Razor and what happened to his parents. In addition to character lore, you can look forward to several mini-games and tons of rewards.

The most enticing being the event’s exclusive four-star weapon, the Missive Windspear, and its refinement materials. Players will also be able to get the normal round of rewards, including; Primogems, mora, and a Crown of Insight. The most interesting activities for this event is the chance to coral boars and run your very own store.

There will also be a new event called Windchaser. This event takes you into a domain where you must use wind currents to make your way through. Star-Seeker’s Sojourn is a Sumeru-based event that will have you exploring the region for stars, Finally, Hyakunin Ikki will also make a return, tasking players with showing off their combat skills.

By participating in these events, you should be able to get quite a few pulls to use on the new characters or to save for Kusanli in 3.2.

On top of these normal events. 3.1 is the second anniversary of Genshin Impact and will have exclusive rewards to celebrate.

Anniversary Rewards in Gensin Impact 3.1

One of the big attractions of 3.1 is the extra rewards that are being given out during the anniversary celebration. Throughout the event period, players will receive 20 free wishes, half of which will be in Primogems to use on the banner of their choice. This will be given out by a daily log-in check-in event and through in-game mail.

In addition to the pulls, players will also get a reusable party popper and a Cloud Retainer pet. You likely won’t be able to get these items through any other means, so make sure to log in and claim them. You should also expect to see free mora and leveling books given out along with the larger items. Like normal mail and events, there will be a cut-off period during or at the end of version 3.1.

There will also be contests, and HoYoverse has an anime in the game in the works. All of this helps set the game up for another incredible year full of new content and characters.