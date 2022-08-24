Steelrising Official Gameplay Trailer Released at Gamescom

Image is taken from the upcoming game Steelrising

Who doesn’t love a brand-new trailer for a hotly anticipated game? It’s events like Gamescom that give us these exciting insights into some of the fast-approaching games, and this year’s event didn’t disappoint either. One of the games that did make an appearance was Steelrising from development studio Spider, and some Steelrising official gameplay was released for us all to gaze at, and it certainly didn’t let us down. Check out the gameplay trailer below.

The gameplay trailer for the upcoming game Steelrising.

If you like the look of this Steelrising official gameplay but you’re wondering what the game is actually about then look no further because we at Gameranx are here to give you a full insight into this exciting game. Steelrising is set in Paris in the year 1789, during the French Revolution. The French Revolution has been suppressed with bloodshed by Louis XVI under his tyrannical reign, however, the infamous king now has a mechanical army under his control that carry out his every order.

The game’s protagonist is Aegis, a mysterious automaton masterpiece who must confront the king’s army alone, in the hopes that history can be saved. Aegis was created by the genius engineer Vaucanson, with the aim of it becoming the queen’s bodyguard, but now with the king’s power-driven agenda now becoming the prominent force that it is, Aegis must traverse through this burning city to achieve its objectives.

This is a challenging action RPG that will force players to be deadly accurate when facing the king’s mechanical soldiers. Players must use a string of combinations involving dodges, parries, jumps, and of course, deadly attacks that will swiftly cut down your enemies in the burning streets of Paris. Every fight you encounter will test your nerve and will require an excellent degree of discipline, but it’s not just a horde of robot minions you will face because this adventure also consists of merciless machine bosses that will demand a lot more patience and skill.

This is a game that you can make your own by defining your own style and upgrading your abilities as you progress through the game – think of it as a game in the ilk of a FromSoftware game set in Paris. You will need to decide if you want to take on this adventure as a ruthless warrior, a hard-hitting bodyguard, a deadly dancer, or a virtuoso of the elemental arts. There is also a wide variety of weapons and skills that you can choose from, as you will need to approach every fight in different ways.

As you adventure through this game you will notice that there is a plethora of different ways that you can explore this intricate map. Using carriages, grapples, secret passages, and many other methods and tools you find along the way, exploring this city might just be the most interesting but darkest journey you partake in.

Steelrising is scheduled to be released on September 8, 2022, and will be available for Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. This is a game well worth checking out.

