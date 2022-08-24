AEW Fight Forever Gets New Details and Gameplay Footage

Fans of the wrestling company AEW have been patiently waiting for more on the upcoming debut video game title from the company in AEW Fight Forever. The game was announced a while back, and we’ve only gotten sporadic updates as the company keeps things under wraps until they’re ready to reveal the title in full. The time for them to do that was Gamescom, as two of their wrestlers in Colt Cabana and Evil Uno of the Dark Order helped showcase the game. By that, we mean not only having details revealed, but actually showing a match.

In this case, they played a match between two of AEW’s top stars in Kenny Omega, who helped lead the game project, and Adam Cole, who is an avid gamer himself. The two stars broke down many things in their match, part of which you can see below.

A little more Fight Forever gameplay. No Mercy / Def Jam Vendetta style gameplay is definitely the ambition here. pic.twitter.com/cY6EDAG4UG — Will Washington  (@WilliamRBR) August 24, 2022

The two stressed the fact that the game will try and optimize the flow of a wrestling match over anything else. By that, they aren’t just talking about the moves, of which there are plenty, but also the commentary that will be there to help verbalize the match. Players won’t hear a lot of repeated dialogue, so no worries.

Something that was noted in a recent teaser for the game is that you can have mixed gender matches, which is actually something AEW doesn’t do outside of mixed tag matches. Evil Uno and Colt Cabana joked about this a little, as that meant they could have matches between the 7’0 giant Paul White and the Joshi warrior in Hikaru Shida.

A newer detail that we got from Gamescom is that you’ll be able to have matches between CPU players, Casino Battle Royale will be available, and there will be an unlimited number of weapons in the game. You can only use one at a time, but you’ll never have to worry about not having a weapon on hand.

There won’t just be managers in the game, but coaches, with the latter being shown via William Regal, who is the current coach of the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW.

There will be a lot of depth in the move sets as shown in the video clip above, and customization will be huge too as players will get to pick and choose how their wrestler looks in the game.

Those who have played AEW Fight Forever say it’s a fun time, and hopefully, it’ll get its release date soon.

Source: ComicBook.com