AEW Fight Forever Gets New Promo Trailer At THQ Showcase

Pop quiz, what’s the hottest wrestling brand on the planet right now? That would be All Elite Wrestling. Because ever since they came out in 2019 as the “next big thing” in wrestling, they were actually able to back that up from basically the word go. They brought in veterans like Chris Jericho, Pac, and more familiar names that had left WWE for various reasons. They brought in a lot of stars from Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling headlined by The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. As well as showcased a lot of the indie talent of the world like Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, alongside a strong women’s division punctuated by the Joshi’s of Riho and Hikaru Shida. 3 years in? They’re stronger than ever, and now they’re going to show it in a new way via their first video game in AEW Fight Forever.

The game was announced a while ago, and they’ve taken their time in developing it, but so far it looks to be worth it. Today at THQ Nordic showcase they showed off a new trailer highlighting the unusual yet hilarious friendship between legendary announcer Tony Shiavone and former AEW women’s champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. You can watch it below.

As you can see, they not only show off the video game model for Britt, but also her boyfriend and AEW superstars Adam Cole (BAY BAY!), not to mention the wrestling you can do, the weapons you can use, the minigames you can play in the game, and more.

In past interviews, one of the heads of the game, Kenny Omega, noted that they know that AEW Fight Forever isn’t going to be the most impressive video game visually, but they want to make sure that they have one of the most fun wrestling video games out there. Reminiscent of some of the old-school WWF/WWE games of the 90s where people truly had a blast playing them. Whether he gets that wish or not will be determined soon enough, but it will be interesting to say the least.

The other reason this will be important is that AEW is now facing stiffer competition now that WWE has gotten its act together after the departure of its former chairman. AEW head Tony Khan knows that competition can be good for the product, and as such, this video game will help cement them as good competition should they be able to make the game great.

The name of the game here (in the wrestling side of things at least) is momentum. AEW has a lot of it thanks to a great year and some big moves, but if this video game can continue it? They’ll be even better off.

