10 Best PlayStation 5 Fishing Games For When You’re Stuck Indoors

Some enjoy collection games, some people like crafting games, and some people just thoroughly enjoy fishing so much in real life, that they decide to bring it to their screen! Fishing games are not only fun and engaging, but they are also a great way to detox and relax the mind after a long and stressful day.

Plus, not everyone has the luxury of taking to the water 7 days a week, so this is a nice way to still get your daily fishing in without the extra stress. Here are some of the best fishing games to play on PS5 when you want to bring in that winning catch.

#10 Fishing Sim World Pro Tour

Yet another phenomenal fishing game, Fishing Sim World Pro Tour features the basics of every fishing sim and then some. The game showcases a really cool Career mode that includes over 100 of the world’s best anglers to choose from, and players can compete in tournaments to move up the ranks and become the top fisherman on the charts. This game is all about timing your strikes once you have a fish on the line, making it difficult, but realistic.

The stunning graphic quality really adds depth to the game, making it feel like you are really in the environment and hearing all of the sounds of nature surrounding you. While this particular game may not be for everyone, it definitely gives players countless hours of enjoyment.

#9 Fishing: North Atlantic

If you’re looking for hyper-realistic fish, sea life, and waves, then Fishing: North Atlantic is the game for you. The waves crashing against the boat just add to the overall feel of the game, and all of the sea creatures are just insanely realistic looking for a video game.

Just as most fishing sims, it includes several customization options to use based upon what type of fishing players are interested in. One of the cool mechanics is the life-like manning of the boat. You are in control of where you’d like to fish; it’s just you, your fishing rod, and the open water. The world truly is your oyster in this fishing sim, no pun intended.

#8 Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

Whether you want to fish with a traditional reel, or rig one up that fits your needs, this fishing sim really thought of it all. The game takes customization the extra mile, allowing players to use weights, new and interesting bobbers, and lures that bring out the most challenging of fish.

The game includes a day and night cycle, as most sims do, and even features a very realistic and neat underwater camera feature to really show off the stunning catch. Watching the fish nibble at the bait is also just astoundingly fun and also somewhat annoying if they don’t bite. If you try to reel in a big one, make sure you have your net handy as you’ll need it to bring them in.

The shop can be used at any given moment, which also helps players in the long run if they don’t have something they need while they remain afloat in the water. This is nice because you don’t have to travel back to shore in order to obtain items you may need during your trip.

#7 Rapala Fishing Pro Series

Rapala Fishing Pro Series takes a less aggressive approach to fishing, keeping it simple yet fun. They focus more on the fun and challenging aspects of fishing rather than competition or profit. The game features several different rods and bait customizations, as well as different lures for different fish.

It also doesn’t fall short in the locations department, as there are plenty of places for players to choose from. The game does showcase the career mode, where you basically are thrown onto a boat with only a few bucks until you pave your way to angler stardom.

#6 Euro Fishing

One of the major upsides to Euro Fishing is the complexity. It accurately depicts fishing in a way that’s fun and inviting, while keeping the difficulty right where it should be. It covers every step of fishing enthusiasts would expect, including rigs, casting, nets, and bait.

If you want to catch the biggest and baddest fish, you need to acquire the biggest and baddest equipment, which will take a bit of time. The game also features a co-op mode where you can compete against friends, which makes the game feel a little bit light-hearted and intriguing as well. You can even set the weather conditions to mimic the ones nearest to you, which really gives you the authentic feel that you are out and about at your favorite local fishing spot, reeling in a nice catch to bring home to the boys.

#5 Shenmue 3

This game is a little bit different when it comes to the fishing side of things. Instead of crafting a pole, or even buying one, players must progress to the point of being able to rent one. While this may seem odd, it’s actually a pretty cool mechanic that forces players to continue their progress and make it further along in order to obtain necessary items. This only adds to the intensity of the game overall.

You will notice fishing spots as you play through the game, but will not be able to use them until you are able to retrieve a rod. Once players have made it to Xu’s house, they will be able to begin to unlock the fishing feature. Once it is unlocked, you will have the option to rent your very own fishing rod; the more expensive the rod, the better the catch will be! If players so choose to fish more than once per day, they will need to rent out another rod, which makes picking out the perfect spot vital if you’re looking to get the best bang for your buck.

There are several spots that are available to players immediately, but some will also need to be unlocked to utilize, only furthering the difficulty in the game, which most people seem to enjoy.

#4 Fishing Planet

Several games feature fishing, but Fishing Planet brings the hobby to the forefront. With plenty of customization options such as reels and rods, to things such as tackle options to use, there are plenty of ways to keep the game fresh and thrilling. The game is really geared towards realistic fishing simulation, making the game perfect for enthusiasts looking for something similar to the real thing.

Catching a fish isn’t as easy as one may think, and this game takes that into consideration as well. Players will need to really fight their catch, especially big bass, in order to reel it in. While the game is set in the first-person perspective, this only heightens the realistic experience, making it feel like you really have that fishing rod in your hands! The game also features plenty of different environments to fish from, even furthering the options for players.

#3 Red Dead Redemption 2

Fishing is a relatively new mechanic that was added to Red Dead, and honestly, it’s pretty cool! Players can hunt down and catch different fish to survive, or they can sell them for money later on down the line. Fishing can be done with the player’s bare hands, or by using a more traditional method such as a fishing rod.

The game includes about 15 different species of fish, and each fish varies is size, weight, and even rarity, which also makes a big difference if you’d like to sell them for profit. There are several different locations where fish can be found, and each spot has variations of fish for the player to obtain. While fishing may not be the main focus of the game, it definitely adds to the gameplay and makes for a fun little side excursion.

#2 Ark: Survival Evolved

While fishing isn’t the main focus of Ark: Survival Evolved, it is vital in the long run. Players can catch fish to use for survival and sustenance as they traverse the vast terrain. Players are able to locate their body of water, use the rod they crafted to cast out into the abyss, and reel in a big one.

Fishing is a little bit different in this game, as players must sit down on a wooden chair to enjoy the feature, but it’s not very difficult to craft one. Depending on what fish you’re trying to catch, you also need to be sure you have the bait required to catch particular fish. This means you will need to make some preparations before diving right in, but it adds complexity to the fishing feature and keeps it fun and exciting in the long run.

#1 Stardew Valley

This game has taken the nation by storm since the day it was announced, and with good reason; it’s absolutely ADORABLE! Fishing in this game is extremely easy, as it doesn’t take much effort either. Players simply find a little body of water, cast their line, and wait for a bite!

Players are able to see their area of effect for their fishing line within a green area, which makes it easy to tell whether or not you’ve cast into a good spot. The types of fish you’re able to catch also depend on several factors, including weather, season, the time of day, and the body of water you choose, furthering the complexity of the feature.