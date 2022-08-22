Ubisoft Dispels Blade Game Rumors

It was only yesterday that the internet was abuzz with a new Marvel game rumor. It’s true that recent insider information has given rise to the idea of a Black Panther game, an Iron Man game, and other confirmed Marvel games that are in development. Having said that, the latest suggestion was that a game based on Marvel’s iconic vampire-hunter Blade was in the pipeline at Ubisoft.

Today though, Ubisoft has come straight out and denied that there’s any such project in the works. This is either because there isn’t one, or because they’re trying to dampen the spoiler-filled flames of gossip. Who can be sure? It’s pretty interesting that they’ve been so quick to deny that any such game is happening. However, they do have a lot going on right now, with upcoming projects such as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and the potential future Assassin’s Creed games on their to-do list. It’s all speculative at this point, of course, but as one Twitter user points out, denying all knowledge of a Blade game is exactly what someone making a Blade game would say.

Sorry to slice up the rumors, we're not making a Blade game but we can't wait to see what our friends at @MarvelStudios are cooking up for next year's movie! — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) August 22, 2022

Whether or not there really is a game based on the legendary Daywalker in the works, we’ll never know until if and when it is announced. The rumor all started on the back of some interesting Instagram posts from actor Edwin Gaffney, who shared images of himself filming some motion capture work. The actor added the hashtags #ubisoft and #ubisoftgames into his posts, as well as sharing one especially intriguing snapshot of himself and another actor holding a director’s clapperboard with a ‘Marvel’ title on it.

The plot thickens. Of course, whether Ubisoft’s tweet today will serve to put out the rumor or simply stoke the fires further, we’ll have to wait and see. It could be that we hear an announcement at the publisher’s upcoming Ubisoft Forward event on September 10 to put the speculation to bed one way or another. A Blade game on top of the potential Black Panther and Iron Man games would certainly give fans of superhero action games more than enough to get excited about in the next couple of years.



Either way, there are plenty of upcoming Marvel games to look forward to this year and next. 2023 will see the release of the recently-postponed tactical action-adventure game Marvel’s Midnight Suns. There’s also Wolverine, which is currently in development at Insomniac Games. Also coming up is the new Marvel ensemble game that’s currently in the works at Amy Hennig’s Skydance New Media Studio. Blade or no Blade, Marvel fans have lots to look forward to. Those eager to get a first look at some of the upcoming action should make sure to check out the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase event at D23 on September 9.

