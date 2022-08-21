Is A Game About Marvel’s Blade Being Made By Ubisoft?

Superheroes in video games have honestly a very long history. They got back to some of the first generations of consoles in fact. Mainly because movie makers know that if they make a tie-in game, or just something featuring one of the heroes of Marvel or DC Comics, people are going to buy it. Which of course has led to all sorts of problems about quality in their titles, but that’s another topic entirely. Recently, via the Batman Arkham titles and Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4 and PC, things are looking up for sure, and now a rumor is saying that a Blade-starring game might not be far behind.

We want to reiterate here that this is indeed a rumor, but certain things were shown on the Instagram post below to indicate that this is indeed a real thing. This started when an actor posted on Instagram pictures of himself and tagging things like Marvel and Ubisoft. But it wasn’t just any pictures, it was motion capture pictures, which is typically used for video games. Second, one of those pictures was of the actor and his “sparring partner” with Katanas, which are the weapon of the Daywalker. Aka Blade.

But if you look at the picture with him holding the film marker, not only does it have Marvel sprawled over it, but it also has B. Tariq’s name on it. Who is that? That is the man who will be directing the upcoming Blade movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It should be noted before you ask that the film is not in production in full just yet, so thus these pictures can’t be from that.

So if you look at all the signs, it would seem that such a game for the Daywalker is being made. It wouldn’t be the only one rumored in development as an Iron Man game has apparently been in the works for a while. Plus, we know that a second Spider-Man game from Insomniac is in the works, and other titles from Marvel are no doubt looming.

But what can we expect from this Blade title, and why have him in a solo title almost out of nowhere? It’s possible that they’re trying to bank off of the upcoming MCU movie. It’s also possible that they’ve seen the success of recent vampire titles and Marvel has a vampire hunter, so why not mix the two?

Blade has appeared in various Marvel games in the past, including in Marvel Ultimate Alliance and their various MMOs, so getting a solo game would be interesting for him. With Ubisoft on board, at the very least a big name is making it, but in terms of quality, well, we’ll just have to wait and see about that, now won’t we?

