PGA Tour 2K23 Releases October 14

2K has unveiled its partnership project with legendary golfer Tiger Woods. PGA Tour 2K23 will be released on October 14, with the iconic golfer featuring as the game’s cover athlete. The announcement comes alongside options to pre-order as well as a slightly earlier date for players to pick up the premium-level Deluxe and Tiger Woods editions of the game on October 11.

The game also marks the return of Tiger Woods to the forefront of golfing video games. PGA Tour 2K23 will be the first game the star has featured on in almost ten years. Previously, Woods had a long-standing partnership with EA, who used to hold the license for PGA games until it stopped using it in 2015. Tiger Woods’ last appearance in a golf game was in 2013, on Tiger Woods PGA Tour 14. The new game will bring the golfing hero back to the fore, so to speak, not only as a cover star but also as one of the game’s executive directors.

Alongside 14 different male and female pro golfers included in PGA Tour 2K23, players will be able to play as Tiger Woods in-game. 2K has also revealed that additional DLC will expand the ranks of the pro golfing roster, which at launch will include golfing stars such as Tony Finau, Lexi Thompson, Will Zalatoris, Brooke Henderson and Justin Thomas, to name a few. The standard edition of PGA Tour 2K23 will also feature 20 licensed golf courses, including the South Course of Wilmington Country Club, The Renaissance Club, and St. George’s Golf and Country Club. These will be in addition to the game’s custom course creator and other notable locations.

For those looking to go big on their new golfing experience, pre-orders for the game’s Deluxe and Tiger Woods editions will be available soon. The Deluxe edition includes the base game with cross-generation dual-entitlement, a Michael Jordan bonus pack, a Golden Club pack, 1300 VC (virtual currency), a hockey stick putter, a gold baseball cap, a gold glove and three rare consumable golf ball sleeves. Those ordering the digital-only Tiger Woods edition of the game can look forward to getting all of the above plus the Tiger Woods Edition Bonus Pack. This will contain a Tiger Woods TaylorMade wedge set, a Nike TW Golf tee shirt, and three epic consumable golf ball sleeves. To add to this, players will also receive the Tiger Woods Signature Sunday Pack, which includes a red polo, black pants, a black hat, a pair of Nike TW Golf shoes and belt, a Bridgestone Golf TOUR B XS ball and a Tiger Edition Golf Ball.

PGA Tour 2K23 will launch on October 14. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

Source