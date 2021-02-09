Battlefield 6 Insider Claims DICE Is Bringing Back Destructive Maps

The Battlefield franchise doesn’t see an annual release into the marketplace like its counterpart and competitor, Call of Duty . Instead, we have to rely on Battlefield’s latest iterations to be filled with content for fans to be satisfied. It’s been a couple of years since the last main installment was released into the marketplace, Battlefield V. While the game was supported with a variety of updates for fans to go through, we’re getting ready for the next big announcement to come out showcasing Battlefield 6.

Battlefield 6 doesn’t have any official details at the moment. We’ve seen reports that the developers are ahead of schedule and things are seemingly moving in the right direction of big-scale battles from the different technical tests. Although where this game will be taking place and what we’re getting into in terms of the campaign and multiplayer components have yet to be unveiled. Instead of official announcements and updates, we are instead met with a variety of different rumors and supposed leaks.

While it’s always best to avoid putting too much weight into rumors, there’s an industry insider that has been credible for the IP. I’m referring to Tom Henderson which his latest statements usually is picked up and spread by different media outlets. That’s exactly where this report comes from as Tom’s latest comment suggests that we will see Battlefield 6 maps will once again bring back levolution into the game.

This is essentially a feature where players could level or destroy massive sections of a map which would in return alter the map quite drastically for others. With that said, there seems to be a bigger focus on this feature with the next game offering larger destruction maps that will also rely on physics so we could see the destruction looking and acting more realistic than ever before. Still, being that this is not an official statement from DICE then we’ll have to wait and see just what the developers have planned.