Bugsnax Developers Interested In Porting Game To More Platforms

Bugsnax is one of the more wacky video game titles to have released into the marketplace last year. This game threw players into a world filled with unusual creatures roaming in a jungle filled with bugs made of snacks. Again, it’s a usual game but if you’re down with odd titles then this might have been the IP for you. At any rate, those of you who were hoping to get a chance in playing Bugsnax might have been a bit disappointed in the fact that this title didn’t release across multiple platforms.

As mentioned, Bugsnax puts players into this unusual world where you step into the role of a journalist. Upon receiving a message from an adventurer that discovered this unique island, you’re asked to join in on the hunt and discover the mystery this island holds. Unfortunately, upon reaching the island you discover that your contact is nowhere to be seen leaving you on a new quest to find out just what happened. Again, as mentioned, if you were wanting to take on this adventure then you’re forced in doing so with the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or PC platforms.

That will hopefully change in the future as the developers behind Bugsnax , Young Horses, took to Reddit and participated in an AMA. Fans could ask the developers different questions about the game or their past project, Octodad. We learned that a lot of inspirations behind both Bugsnax and Octodad was the development studio’s love for 1990s cartoons. Outside of that, one individual asked the developers if there were any chance we would see Bugsnax make its way onto the Nintendo Switch.

According to the development team, they would love to see Bugsnax ports for other platforms, but they haven’t decided or announced what those may be yet. Chances are those platforms will remain secret until their likely timed exclusivity deal with Sony comes to an end. It’s not uncommon for different companies to offer an exclusive contract deal that features a video game IP on a platform or service for a limited time. It was just yesterday that we reported on Epic Games Store having more unannounced exclusive deals in the works for the next two years.